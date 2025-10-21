Capitol Area Food Bank Increases Aid Amid Ongoing Shutdown

Source: @CreateHERStock / nappy.co

As the government shutdown enters its 21st day, federal employees and their families are beginning to feel the financial effects. While back pay is expected once the shutdown ends, the immediate gap has left many struggling to afford basic necessities like food. Many workers are turning to food banks and other resources to provide for their family.

In response, the Capitol Area Food Bank (CAFB) is one of those organizations helping to support. This week the food bank is expanding its operations by rolling out additional food distributions specifically for furloughed federal employees and contractors across the Greater Washington region.

The additions are aimed to support federal workers and contractors affected by the government shutdown at a time when food insecurity is elevated across the region. Through partnering with its network of nonprofit organizations, CAFB will offer shelf-stable pantry items and fresh produce. Federal employees and contractors will need to show a government work ID to receive food.

According to the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger Report 2025, 36% of residents struggled to afford food at some point last year. That number rose to 41% for households affected by reductions to federal jobs and spending.

Distributions will take place at the following times and locations:

Tuesdays

12:00 – 2:00 PM | No Limits Outreach Ministries: 7721 Barlowe Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785

Wednesdays

10:00 – 11:30 AM | So What Else: 6116 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Fridays

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM | United Community: 7511 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM | Urban Outreach: 5343 C St SE, Washington, DC 20019

Saturdays

1:00 – 2:30 PM | LindaBen Foundation: 10739 Tucker St, Beltsville, MD 20705