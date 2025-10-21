Listen Live
Local

DC Council Considers Automated Parking System

DC Council proposes an automated parking system using cameras to replace meters, reduce double parking, and improve traffic flow.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Diddy is not going down without a fight. The music mogul and his legal team have officially filed a notice of appeal in his federal criminal case. After being sentenced to 50 months behind bars and a $500,000 fine earlier this month, the case will now head to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that President Trump might consider freeing Diddy, but the White House has shut down those reports, so we’ll have to see how this appeal plays out.

In other news, Nicki Minaj is back on Twitter with her fingers blazing, and this time her target is Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. After deactivating her Instagram, Nicki fired off tweets claiming Keyshia has been “trying to be me for years” and is just there to “keep Gucci sedated.” The drama seems connected to a recent interview where Gucci and Keyshia discussed his past mental health struggles, and Gucci apologized to several people he had wronged, including Nicki. Keyshia has since responded with a cryptic video, leaving fans to wonder what’s really going on.

For some much-needed comedic relief, Katt Williams has announced he’s hitting the road for his Golden Age Tour. The legendary comedian is set to bring the laughs to the Capital One Arena on February 15th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, so get ready to secure your spot for a night of guaranteed entertainment.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close