Source: CHARTCHAI KANTHATHAN / Getty The 10 Scariest Movies of All Time — According to Science If you’ve ever wondered which horror movies are scientifically proven to get your heart racing, a study called The Science of Scare has the answer. Researchers measured viewers’ heart rates while watching dozens of popular horror films — and the results reveal which titles truly terrify audiences on a physical level. Here are the Top 10 Scariest Movies According to Science, ranked by how much they spiked viewers’ heart rates. The 10 Scariest Movies of All Time — According to Science was originally published on b1057.com

1. Sinister (2012) Average Resting Heart Rate: 64 BPM

64 BPM Average Movie Heart Rate: 86 BPM

86 BPM Highest Spike: 131 BPM

📈 Why It's So Scary: Sinister tops the list for good reason. This true-crime-inspired horror follows a writer who uncovers disturbing 8mm footage of brutal murders. Its mix of jump scares, creepy sound design, and slow-building dread keeps hearts pounding from start to finish.

2. Host (2020) Average Movie Heart Rate: 88 BPM

88 BPM Highest Spike: 130 BPM

💻 Why It's So Scary: Filmed entirely on Zoom during lockdown, Host brings supernatural horror into your home — literally. The realistic setup and claustrophobic tension make this short film one of the most terrifying modern horrors.

3. Skinamarink (2022) Average Movie Heart Rate: 84 BPM

84 BPM Highest Spike: 113 BPM

👁️ Why It's So Scary: Skinamarink proves you don't need a big budget to unsettle audiences. Its grainy visuals, minimal dialogue, and eerie atmosphere tap into primal childhood fears — being trapped, alone, and powerless.

4. Insidious (2010) Average Movie Heart Rate: 85 BPM

85 BPM Highest Spike: 133 BPM

👻 Why It's So Scary: Combining supernatural horror with emotional storytelling, Insidious takes viewers into "The Further" — a nightmarish alternate realm that blurs reality and the afterlife.

5. The Conjuring (2013) Average Movie Heart Rate: 84 BPM

84 BPM Highest Spike: 132 BPM

🪞 Why It's So Scary: Based on the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring delivers old-school haunted house terror with expert pacing and relentless tension.

6. Hereditary (2018) Average Movie Heart Rate: 82 BPM

82 BPM Highest Spike: 104 BPM

💀 Why It's So Scary: Ari Aster's psychological masterpiece doesn't rely on cheap scares — instead, it builds an atmosphere of grief and inevitable doom that lingers long after the credits roll.

7. Smile 2 (2024) Average Movie Heart Rate: 83 BPM

83 BPM Highest Spike: 110 BPM

😨 Why It's So Scary: The sequel to Smile amplifies everything that made the original creepy — cursed smiles, psychological torment, and relentless unease. It's proof that horror franchises can still deliver fresh frights.

8. Smile (2022) Average Movie Heart Rate: 83 BPM

83 BPM Highest Spike: 114 BPM

🌀 Why It's So Scary: A psychological horror that turns something as innocent as a smile into something deeply sinister. The film's blend of trauma and supernatural curse keeps audiences on edge.

9. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) Average Movie Heart Rate: 82 BPM

82 BPM Highest Spike: 96 BPM

🙏 Why It's So Scary: Mixing courtroom drama with exorcism horror, this film is based on real events and questions the thin line between science and faith. It's chilling because it feels real.