Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Artist Chris Brown Performs In South Africa
Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold – With a Little Help From Usher

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller are adding another plaque to their already stacked résumés.

Their smooth collaboration “It Depends” has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA — less than three months after its release.

The sultry single, produced by Nico Baran and RIOTUSA, dropped back in July and samples Usher’s 1997 classic “Nice & Slow.”

The record instantly became a fan favorite, blending Chris’s signature vocals with Tiller’s slick Trapsoul delivery.

It’s also been holding strong on the charts, currently sitting at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping both the Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

Adding even more fire to the track, Usher himself recently jumped on the “It Depends (Remix)”, released October 17.

The remix has already racked up over 1 million streams in less than a week, proving that R&B still rules the playlists when the right voices come together.

Between Chris’s multi-platinum streak and Tiller’s record-breaking certifications this month, “It Depends” is more than just a hit — it’s a celebration of modern R&B excellence.

RELATED: Chris Brown Out on Bail After UK Assault Charge

SEE ALSO

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close