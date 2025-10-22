Chris Brown Seemingly Shades ‘BROKE’ Kevin McCall For Burning A Bridge After The Singer Slammed Breezy For Being Stingy

It looks like Chris Brown has responded to Kevin McCall’s claims that he still owes him money from former collabs.

McCall, who is known for his past musical collaborations with Brown, opened up about his financial struggles during an appearance on the Back On Figg podcast. He became emotional as he talked about the setbacks he’s faced in his career, admitting that he is currently using an EBT card to get by, financially.

While talking about his struggles, McCall remembered working with Breezy early on, helping to write many of the singer’s hits, including the 2010 track, “Deuces.” According to the 40-year-old, he’s still waiting on $25,000 he’s owed for four of the songs he worked on with Brown during their time together.

“Why the f**k I got an EBT card and this n**** is at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-whatever-the-f**k million?” McCall asked during the episode. “I can’t even get nothing. Bro, man. Y’all n****s wanna see a n**** cry on here so y’all can think I’m a b**ch. That shit ain’t fair, n****!”

Following Kevin’s tearful admission, Brown seemingly responded to his claims, criticizing the singer for burning a bridge by talking about their problems publicly.

The performer took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 21 to throw a subliminal shot, writing: “Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll. A BROKE ONE.”

Kevin McCall’s beef with Chris Brown is nothing new, with the former going at Breezy online as far back as 2018. That year, McCall was shot in the foot, and as he shared the details online, he accused Brown of being responsible–even threatening his daughter, Royalty, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Just one year later, McCall’s ex, Eva Marcielle, opened up about the abuse she allegedly endured from the singer following his 2019 arrest for domestic violence.

“It took me a lot of time to even be able to get up the courage to talk about it because it’s embarrassing,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said on The Rickey Smiley Show at the time. “Coming from where I come from and being as astute and courageous as I am, you always feel like, ‘it can never be me.'”

She went on to share that she and McCall were far from in love while they were together, adding: “It wasn’t a relationship that lasted long enough for me to even know him.”

To make matters worse, Marcille claims her ex became violent right around the time she got pregnant with their daughter, Marley Rae.

“[The abuse] didn’t start for me until I was pregnant with Marley,” she explained. “And then about a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop; it got worse. And it got worse with her.”

Marcille said the moment she knew she had to leave McCall was when “Marley was actually in my arms once. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this no more.”

McCall responded to her allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, saying he’s “hurt that people believe lies so easily. Every fight I’ve ever gotten into since my career has been protecting Eva from her own mess and disputes.

