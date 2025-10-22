Listen Live
Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

Published on October 22, 2025

World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" - Arrivals

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy is reflecting on his life and career in a new Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer for Being Eddie, which covers the actor and comedian’s life from the time he began stand-up comedy to starring on Saturday Night Live and more.

Murphy, 64, invites the public into his home as he revisits his breathtaking body of work and his current family life in an intimate yet hilarious setting.

The documentary is being directed by Oscar-winning editor, Angus Wall, who said in a statement, “There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

Being Eddie also features an A-list cast of comedians, producers, and actors, including Arsenio Hall, Tracy Morgan, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ruth Carter, Dave Chappelle and more.

“For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star,” a synopsis of the documentary stated.

Murphy most recently appeared in Prime Movie’s The Pickup, as well as Netflix’s 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth in the Beverly Hills Cop series.

Being Eddie will begin streaming on Netflix November 12. You can watch the trailer below.

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

