Far From Finished: Kelli Ferrell’s Ex Sues Bravo For $200M Over ‘Fabricated’ #RHOA Storylines, Housewife Hires Phaedra Parks To Rep Her

Chuvalo “Mark” Ferrell, ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Kelli Ferrell, has filed a $200 million lawsuit against Bravo over his portrayal on the reality series. However, he’s facing a tough separate legal battle, as Kelli has enlisted the help of #RHOA veteran and licensed attorney Phaedra Parks to represent her with regard to a petition she filed against her ex-husband.

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi

Mark Ferrell accused Kelli of fabricating lies about him on the show.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Mark claims that Kelli, 40, was involved in a “fabricated storyline” on the show in which she made multiple false claims about his behavior and financial dealings. Kelli — who joined the Season 16 cast earlier this year — allegedly claimed on the show that Mark was abusive toward her, a statement his attorneys say is false. He also denies her on-camera claims that he borrowed money from her and never repaid it.

Mark states in legal documents that he and Kelli jointly secured a $420,000 loan three years ago to open their dream business, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles. However, he claims that Kelli misappropriated a significant portion of the loan for a birthday party and other unauthorized expenses.

To cover up those actions, Mark alleges that Kelli falsely accused him of taking the money from her. He insists he repaid the loan in full and says Kelli has continued spreading misinformation by claiming he took the money without her consent.

The couple married in 2011 and welcomed three children before finalizing their divorce in September 2024, according to court documents.

As previously reported, on Sept. 2, Mark announced plans to sue both Bravo and the Rockdale County Clerk of Court, accusing them of mishandling his 2022 divorce with Kelli. Mark claimed the aftermath of the divorce and “lies” aired on the show “stole his livelihood and his children’s futures.”

He alleged the 2022 divorce proceedings were marked by judicial misconduct and abuse of power. Despite presenting documents showing his co-ownership of Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, the court accepted Kelli’s claim of sole ownership, effectively stripping him of his business rights. Mark said crucial evidence — including signed agreements, tax filings, and business records — was ignored.

In addition, he accused Rockdale County Clerk Janice Morris of bias, claiming she celebrated the court’s ruling against him on social media. He also accused Judge Nancy Bills of acting with hostility, denying him legal representation, insulting him in court, ordering unfair jail time, and coercing him into transferring assets under threat.

Kelli has filed a petition against Mark with the help of Phaedra Parks.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Meanwhile, Kelli has brought on Phaedra Parks, 51, to assist in her ongoing legal battle with her ex. On Oct. 2, Kelli filed an emergency petition, claiming her ex-husband was attempting to prevent their children from appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Us Weekly reported.

According to court documents, Kelli was granted primary physical custody of their three minor children — Chance (born in 2012), and twins Chasiti and Chelsi (born in 2015) — in a final judgment entered on Sept. 23, 2024.

Kelli, 40, said she was given the authority to make decisions regarding the children’s education, healthcare, religious upbringing, and extracurricular activities. She described this as having “absolute final decision-making authority” over their activities.

In her filing, Kelli said she consented to their children participating in filming #RHOA, but Mark allegedly “objected, creating confusion and prompting the network to demand judicial clarification before continuing to film the children,” the filing reads.

She also claimed her ex had made threats of “litigation against the network,” which led to filming delays. For example, Bravo producers were reportedly unsure whether they could film her daughter’s homecoming dance due to the dispute.

“As a mother, my children are a significant portion of my storyline. As such, I consented to their participation in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17,” Kelli said. She also claimed Bravo and NBC had asked the court to confirm her right to film with the children before proceeding.

“I believe participating is in my children’s best interest,” she added, saying the “memory would be lost” if cameras couldn’t capture her daughter’s special moment.

