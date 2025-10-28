Listen Live
Diddy’s Release, Halle & DDG, Cardi’s New Album

Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Release Date, Halle & DDG’s Agreement, Cardi’s New Music

Diddy’s release date revealed, Halle Bailey and DDG reach custody agreement, and Cardi B teases a new album.

Published on October 28, 2025

Diddy’s potential release date has been revealed. According to online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the music mogul’s sentence is scheduled to end on May 8, 2028. This date assumes he serves the full 50-month term he was given. However, Diddy has already filed a notice to appeal his federal convictions, so that timeline could change depending on how the legal process plays out. We will keep you posted on any developments with his appeal.

In other news, it looks like there’s peace between Halle Bailey and DDG. The two have reportedly reached a court-approved custody agreement for their one-year-old son, Halo. After previously filing restraining order requests, they have now settled on a plan that gives DDG parenting time on Wednesdays and select weekends. The agreement also includes a shared holiday schedule, starting with Halloween. It’s good to see them put their differences aside and find a way to co-parent effectively for their son.

And for the Bardi Gang, there’s more music on the horizon. Cardi B recently teased that she plans to release another album in less than a year. Fans were asking if she would drop a deluxe version of her latest project, but Cardi seems more interested in moving on to something new. Instead of adding more songs to an already packed album, she’s ready to give her supporters a fresh body of work. You know we’ll be tapping in when it drops.

