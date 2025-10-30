Listen Live
Pop Culture

D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween

Celebs are having fun showing off their Halloween looks, and D.C. native Taraji P. Henson is no different — honoring R&B legend Janet Jackson with her creative costume tribute.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taraji Henson
Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Call her Ms.Taraji P is Ya Nasty!

Taraji P. Henson gave fans a double dose of nostalgia this Halloween, paying homage to Janet Jackson with not one but two iconic looks. We’ve seen celebrities do looks from Janet Jakson before. The most common being her look from the Rhythm Nation video or the movie Poetic Justice. But, Taraji stepped it up a notch.

The D.C.-born actress tapped into Jackson’s unforgettable role in Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls — a moment that’s since become a cultural talking point online.

But, wait there’s more. She then — switched it up with a spot-on recreation of Janet’s “Got ’Til It’s Gone” music video aesthetic.

With the perfect mix of humor, homage, and style, Taraji’s tribute has lit up social media. Fans praised her for capturing Janet’s essence while keeping things playful and creative.

Once again, Taraji turned Halloween into a celebration — honoring a music legend.

SEE ALSO

D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close