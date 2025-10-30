D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Call her Ms.Taraji P is Ya Nasty!

Taraji P. Henson gave fans a double dose of nostalgia this Halloween, paying homage to Janet Jackson with not one but two iconic looks. We’ve seen celebrities do looks from Janet Jakson before. The most common being her look from the Rhythm Nation video or the movie Poetic Justice. But, Taraji stepped it up a notch.

The D.C.-born actress tapped into Jackson’s unforgettable role in Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls — a moment that’s since become a cultural talking point online.

But, wait there’s more. She then — switched it up with a spot-on recreation of Janet’s “Got ’Til It’s Gone” music video aesthetic.

With the perfect mix of humor, homage, and style, Taraji’s tribute has lit up social media. Fans praised her for capturing Janet’s essence while keeping things playful and creative.

Once again, Taraji turned Halloween into a celebration — honoring a music legend.

