Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Appeal, Drake’s Spotify Lawsuit

Diddy’s expedited appeal moves forward with an April 2026 court date, while Drake is named in a Spotify class-action lawsuit.

Published on November 4, 2025

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

The legal process is speeding up for Diddy. A court has approved his request to expedite the appeal of his federal conviction. This is a significant development, as the court agreed that a quicker schedule is necessary given the relatively short term of his 50-month prison sentence. According to the newly approved timeline, Diddy’s legal team must submit their opening brief by December 23. The government will then have until February 20 to respond, with oral arguments potentially starting as soon as April 2026. This could mean Diddy might be home sooner than originally anticipated.

Meanwhile, Drake finds himself entangled in more legal drama, this time involving Spotify. The rapper’s name has been brought up in a new class-action lawsuit filed against the streaming giant. The suit, initiated by Snoop Dogg’s relative, rapper RBX, accuses Spotify of ignoring fake streams that allegedly inflated Drake’s numbers. The complaint claims that between 2022 and 2025, a large portion of Drake’s 37 billion streams came from bots and other artificial sources. It’s an interesting turn of events, especially since Drake is pursuing his own legal action against UMG for allegedly inflating Kendrick Lamar’s streams. We’ll be watching to see how this unfolds.

