Abigail Spanberger Becomes Virginia’s First Female Governor

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Abigail Spanberger Elected Virginia’s First Female Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has been elected Virginia’s first female governor, defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in a closely contested race, according to CBS News projections.

Spanberger’s victory marks a significant win for Democrats, who have struggled to regain momentum since their 2024 presidential loss. A former CIA officer and congresswoman, Spanberger campaigned on opposing the Trump administration’s policies, including federal layoffs and tariffs that have hit Virginia’s economy hard. She tied Earle-Sears to former President Donald Trump, leveraging voter frustration with his administration.

Exit polls showed Trump’s approval rating in Virginia at 42%, with 55% disapproving—a potential liability for Republicans in the state.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Virginia’s off-year gubernatorial elections often serve as a referendum on the sitting president. Historically, the president’s party has faced challenges in these contests. Spanberger’s win reflects a shift in Virginia’s political landscape, driven by suburban voters in the Washington, D.C., area.

Earle-Sears, a Marine Corps veteran and former state lawmaker, focused her campaign on issues such as immigration and transgender participation in school sports. Despite support from popular Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Earle-Sears did not receive a direct endorsement from Trump, which may have hindered her campaign.

Spanberger’s campaign gained momentum in the final weeks with endorsements from high-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Her ability to unite moderate and progressive factions within the Democratic Party was key to her success.

The election highlighted challenges for both parties. Democrats celebrated Spanberger’s historic win but remain divided over their future strategy. Republicans, meanwhile, face questions about their alignment with Trump and the direction of their party.

Spanberger’s victory is a milestone for Virginia and could signal broader political trends as the nation looks ahead to the 2026 midterm elections.

SOURCE | CBS NEWS

Abigail Spanberger Becomes Virginia’s First Female Governor was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com