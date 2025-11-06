Listen Live
Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the tragic loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away on November 6th

Published on November 6, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys gave a statement saying, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Former Cowboys defensive coordinator/coach Mike Zimmer says

“He was a great person, eager to learn, and wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard and loved playing the game. My last conversation with him was Keep being you, you’re going to have a great career.”

No cause of death has been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland’s family and friends during this tragic time.

