Reddzz Rundown: Offset Rejects Cardi’s Offer, SZA Speaks

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The divorce drama between Offset and Cardi B is heating up again. The gloves are off after Offset reportedly rejected a $10 million settlement offer from his estranged wife. According to reports, he is insisting on receiving 50% of their combined assets. A source claims Offset feels he was instrumental in building Cardi’s brand and therefore deserves a significant cut. Of course, Cardi isn’t taking this sitting down. Her team is reportedly preparing to fight back, armed with financial records and business documents to prove she built her empire on her own terms. Knowing Cardi, she keeps all the receipts, so this legal battle is about to get messy.

In other news, SZA is finally addressing the so-called “beef” with Nicki Minaj, and her response is the definition of unbothered. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, SZA made it clear she was confused by the whole situation. “I don’t know her,” she said, explaining that there’s no connection or backstory between them. She described the online spat as “a little strange” and questioned why it even happened. SZA seems to be moving on from the drama, showing everyone that she’s focused on her own path and isn’t interested in entertaining narratives that have nothing to do with her.