Listen Live
Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: Offset Rejects Cardi’s Offer, SZA Speaks

Offset rejects Cardi B’s $10M divorce offer, demanding 50%, while SZA addresses her “beef” with Nicki Minaj in GQ.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

The divorce drama between Offset and Cardi B is heating up again. The gloves are off after Offset reportedly rejected a $10 million settlement offer from his estranged wife. According to reports, he is insisting on receiving 50% of their combined assets. A source claims Offset feels he was instrumental in building Cardi’s brand and therefore deserves a significant cut. Of course, Cardi isn’t taking this sitting down. Her team is reportedly preparing to fight back, armed with financial records and business documents to prove she built her empire on her own terms. Knowing Cardi, she keeps all the receipts, so this legal battle is about to get messy.

In other news, SZA is finally addressing the so-called “beef” with Nicki Minaj, and her response is the definition of unbothered. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, SZA made it clear she was confused by the whole situation. “I don’t know her,” she said, explaining that there’s no connection or backstory between them. She described the online spat as “a little strange” and questioned why it even happened. SZA seems to be moving on from the drama, showing everyone that she’s focused on her own path and isn’t interested in entertaining narratives that have nothing to do with her.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Hello, It's A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close