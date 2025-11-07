2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

Source:

The 2026 Grammy nominations were released today (Nov. 7) on their website. The anticipation is at an all-time high. With new categories and a year full of viral hits, emotional albums, and genre-bending records, the Recording Academy’s choices are expected to shake up the culture once again. Check out the full Grammy nominations list and a few of our predictions inside.

According to TODAY, the Recording Academy has added two innovative categories this year: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared that the updates are part of an effort to reflect the ever-changing music landscape.

“Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules,” Mason told Grammy.com. “And ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way.”

As for predictions, BOSSIP’s got a few names we expect to see dominating across the board when the list goes live.

In Album of the Year, all eyes are on Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. The cultural album has become a global sensation where Bad Bunny has blended his Puerto Rican heritage with live instrumentation and undeniable hits. Don’t count out Kendrick Lamar either, whose latest project, GNX, pushed lyrical boundaries and cultural conversations once again.

For Record of the Year, BOSSIP is betting big on Doechii’s “Anxiety” and Doja’s “Jealous Type,” both of which defined the year’s sound and streaming charts. Best New Artist could go to Victoria Monét’s protégé Leon Thomas, or Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr, who’s been heating up global playlists.

With the new Best Album Cover category, expect visual powerhouses like Tyler, The Creator to lead the pack. Artists who consistently merge fashion, concept, and storytelling in their visuals are sure to win BIG. Naturally, we must let the Grammy board of voters decide on who actually brings the Grammy home.

The 2026 Grammys will take place Feb. 1, 2026, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, CA. We are curious to know your predictions after you’ve had a chance to review the nominees. Comment your thoughts below.

Here are a few important categories from the 2026 Grammy nominations list below:

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos“ — Bad Bunny

“Swag” — Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Mutt” — Leon Thomas

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracabara” — Lady Gaga

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Apt.” — ROSÉ & Bruno Maros

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Bad Bunny

“Golden” — “KPOP Demon Hunters”

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Rap Album

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse

“Glorious” — Glorilla

“God Does Like Ugly”

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator





Best R&B Album

“Beloved” — Giveon

“Why Not More” — Coco Jones

“The Crown” — Ledisi

“Escape Room” — Teyana Taylor

“Mutt” by Leon Thomas

Best Song For Visual Media

“As Alive As You Need Me to Be”

“Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters

“I liked To You” — Miles Caton, Sinners

“Pale, Pale Moon”

“Sinners”



Producer of the year, non-classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Record of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos“ — Bad Bunny

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish

“Abracabara” — Lady Gaga

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Apt.” — ROSÉ & Bruno Maros

Best R&B Performance

“YUKON” — Justin Bieber

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Folded” — Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” — Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman” — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“UPTOWN” — Lalah Hathaway

“LOVE YOU TOO” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“VIBES DON’T LIE” — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Heart Of A Woman” — Summer Walker

“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Overqualified” — Durand Bernarr

“YES IT IS” — Leon Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden” — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” — Katseye

“APT.” — Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” — SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Album Cover

“CHROMAKOPIA” — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator)

“The Crux” — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

“Glory” — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

“moisturizer” — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Score for Visual Media

“How To Train Your Dragon” – John Powell, composer

“Severance: Season 2” – Theodore Shapiro, composer

“Sinners: – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Wicked” – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

“The Wild Robot” – Kris Bowers, composer

No matter who tops the list, the Grammys are entering a new era that celebrates innovation alongside artistry. Be sure to check out more information and the full list of the 2026 Grammys here.

