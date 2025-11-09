Flop To Fan Favorite: Kim Kardashian Claps Back As ‘All’s Fair’ Breaks Hulu’s 3-Year Record After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Critics dragged All’s Fair as “the worst TV drama ever” with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, but Kim Kardashian is having the last laugh while fans rave about the record-breaking debut on Hulu.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Is Kimmy Kakes’ new series a beloved (gavel) banger or one of the worst TV shows critics have ever seen? Somehow, the answer is yes. The infamous influencer hit back at the headlines by trolling everyone who trashed All’s Fair in a recent Instagram post.

“Have you tuned in to the most Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus,” she wrote. The trolling caption accompanied a carousel of stunning photos from the series premiere and critics’ bottom-of-the-barrel reviews. She juxtaposed the scathing feedback with viewers showing love for the “C*NTIEST, CHICEST, CAMPIEST piece of television” ever.

Although many fans still don’t defend her “terrible” acting, if anyone can flip a scandal into a success, it’s Kim. And that makes her the perfect leading lady for the legal drama, whether the serious media professionals hate or really hate the show.

Some comments claim that the reality TV titan’s Botox is stronger than her performance, but she’s surrounded by top-tier talent. The cast features a stunning squad of Hollywood’s heavy hitters, including Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Kim poked fun at the unfortunate feedback, but her co-stars went even harder. Close took to Instagram with a drawing of the cast surrounding a steaming pot of “critic-bunny stew,” a reference to her iconic role in Fatal Attraction.

Beloved baddie Nash-Betts cosigned and reposted the threatening throwback. In another post, the Claws star added, “Critics said no. Audiences said yes!”

Check out the All’s Fair director’s feedback on Kim Kardashian’s acting skills and why fans can’t get enough of the show after the jump!

Flop To Fan Favorite: Kim Kardashian Claps Back As ‘All’s Fair’ Breaks Hulu’s 3-Year Record After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating was originally published on bossip.com