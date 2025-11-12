Listen Live
Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Prison Drama Escalates

Diddy risks a 90-day phone suspension for an unauthorized call, while Dawn Richard accuses him of witness tampering from prison.

Published on November 11, 2025

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

It looks like Diddy is already stirring up trouble less than a month into his time at Fort Dix. The hip-hop mogul is reportedly facing a 90-day suspension of his phone and commissary privileges after being caught on an unauthorized three-way call. Reports claim Diddy was on the phone with an unnamed woman and another man, allegedly discussing how to contact blogs and arranging for weekend visitors to bring “200 singles.” Diddy’s team claims he was simply on the phone with his lawyer and his PR representative to approve a statement for the media. If the suspension goes through, it means Diddy is effectively grounded behind bars.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the legal battles are getting even more intense. Dawn Richard has come forward with serious allegations, claiming Diddy has been trying to interfere with her lawsuit from prison. New legal documents allege that he tampered with a key witness back in September in an attempt to intimidate her. This adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the Bad Boy founder. It seems Diddy’s troubles are far from over, and we will be keeping a close eye on how both of these situations unfold.

