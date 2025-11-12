Method Man Shoots His Shot as New York Jets’ Celebrity Photographer

Source: Method Man / Method Man

When Method Man isn’t busy bringing the pain, hardcore from the brain, or working out, or starring as a corrupt lawyer in the Power Cinematic Universe (we see you, Davis MacLean), he apparently has time to take on a side quest as an NFL photographer.

On Sunday, Method Man was the NFL Celebrity photographer for the New York Jets versus the Cleveland Browns game. And it must’ve been something in the building because not only did the Jets beat the Browns, 27-20, but French Montana and Max B, were also in attendance.

Method Man isn’t just a Jets fan; the 54-year-old is also in the New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame.

Meth joins the ranks of other big shots to take in behind-the-scenes and sideline moments from the game. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, America’s favorite former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, and the only baseball junior that matters, Ken Griffey Jr., have all worked the sidelines taking photos.

The photos offer fans a chance to see the game from Method Man’s creative perspective and give viewers an opportunity to have an intimate look at the game from the “intersection of football and culture that defines the league,” a press release for the event notes. Don’t worry, Method Man isn’t out there unassisted, as each guest celebrity photographer is paired with the League’s Live Content Correspondents (LCC) team to ensure they’re “gaining insider access and mentorship to authentically document the NFL experience.”

Working with the New York Jets wasn’t the only way Method Man represented New York on Sunday, November 9. The day also marked the 32nd anniversary of the legendary Staten Island collective Wu-Tang’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).