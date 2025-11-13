Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining The Halftime Show

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion goes big on big every time she pops out.

From dropping new music to hard-launching a relationship, Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll. Now, she’s setting her sights on one of the biggest goals in music, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Houston Hottie spoke with US Weekly, putting it out into the universe that she wants to hit that stage one day, saying, “I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future.”

One thing about Meg, she loves a good challenge, and this one’s no different. She went in-depth about how she’s willing to do whatever it takes to put on a memorable show, saying, “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I would love to put on a show, so I’d want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city.”

With Jay-Z playing a major role in planning each Super Bowl halftime show and Megan still having ties to Roc Nation, this seems like a no-brainer. Especially since Thee Stallion has built an impressive catalog in such a short time. Everyone (of age, of course) would be driving the boat while Thee Hot Girl did her big one on stage.

Megan hasn’t let her foot off the gas in the music department. With her new boo, Klay Thompson, starting up the NBA season, she made it clear she’s got a little more time on her hands. With that newfound time came some new heat. The H-Town rapper dropped “LOVER GIRL.” where she openly admitted the song was inspired by her new man, Klay.

The song has been all over social media, with users showing love to their significant others while it plays in the background.

