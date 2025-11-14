Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Release Delayed, Drake’s Legal Battle

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

It seems Diddy’s time behind bars might be a little longer than expected. After a series of recent issues, including accusations of drinking alcohol, intimidating witnesses, and participating in an unauthorized three-way call, his release date has reportedly been pushed back. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records, Diddy’s new release date is listed as June 4, 2028. His original release date was May 8, 2028. This change adds another layer to the ongoing drama surrounding the Bad Boy founder as he serves his sentence.

In other news, Drake is facing fresh legal trouble. The Toronto superstar is at the center of a federal copyright lawsuit filed by an Italian photographer. The photographer claims Drake and his team stole a gun-themed portrait, originally a National Geographic piece, for his “What Did I Miss” music video. The lawsuit alleges that the video hijacked the image’s layout, style, and symbolism without permission or any licensing agreement.

The court filings reportedly include a side-by-side comparison to show how closely the video recreated the original work, implying an official collaboration that never happened. The lawsuit isn’t just targeting Drake; OVO Sound, Republic Records, and Universal Music Group are also named. The photographer is seeking damages, profits from the video, and an injunction to stop its distribution. This is just the latest in a series of legal battles for Drake.