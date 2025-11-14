Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Release Delayed, Drake’s Legal Battle

Diddy’s release date is pushed to June 2028, and Drake faces a federal copyright lawsuit over a music video.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It seems Diddy’s time behind bars might be a little longer than expected. After a series of recent issues, including accusations of drinking alcohol, intimidating witnesses, and participating in an unauthorized three-way call, his release date has reportedly been pushed back. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records, Diddy’s new release date is listed as June 4, 2028. His original release date was May 8, 2028. This change adds another layer to the ongoing drama surrounding the Bad Boy founder as he serves his sentence.

In other news, Drake is facing fresh legal trouble. The Toronto superstar is at the center of a federal copyright lawsuit filed by an Italian photographer. The photographer claims Drake and his team stole a gun-themed portrait, originally a National Geographic piece, for his “What Did I Miss” music video. The lawsuit alleges that the video hijacked the image’s layout, style, and symbolism without permission or any licensing agreement.

The court filings reportedly include a side-by-side comparison to show how closely the video recreated the original work, implying an official collaboration that never happened. The lawsuit isn’t just targeting Drake; OVO Sound, Republic Records, and Universal Music Group are also named. The photographer is seeking damages, profits from the video, and an injunction to stop its distribution. This is just the latest in a series of legal battles for Drake.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Travis Scott Unveils His Next Air Jordan 1 Low & Yes, Hype Beasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close