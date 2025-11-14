Listen Live
#RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases Karen Huger's Return

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

Published on November 14, 2025

ALERT ANDY ASAP, BECAUSE THIS MIGHT BREAK THE BRAVOSPHERE!

The Real Housewives of Potomac midseason trailer is here, and in addition to teasing Tia Vs. Stacey and Wendy, and Eddie Osefo’s legal troubles, it features The Grand Dame Karen Huger!

RHOP: Karen Huger
Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Bravo dropped the highly anticipated midseason supertease for The Real Housewives of Potomac during its packed “Potomac Takes Vegas” presented by Hilton panel on Friday at BravoCon 2025, and the footage signals one of the most dramatic moments in the franchise’s history.


The trailer includes a HUGE reveal; the Grand Dame herself, Karen Huger, returns for a deeply personal sit-down with Andy Cohen during the #RHOP season finale premiering February 2026!

We first hear Karen’s voice as she’s released from the Montgomery County Detention Center…

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

before seeing her greet her husband, Ray, and her daughter, Rayvin.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Then, fresh off spending 6 months behind bars, Karen chats with Bravo boss Andy Cohen in her Potomac home for an intimate conversation.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

During the chat, Karen comes clean about something that’s long been suspected; she has an issue with alcohol, as highlighted by her four DUIs.

“It’s time to talk about my addiction,” says Karen.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Bravo reports that the moment marks a first for the franchise and promises a rare, raw look at the Grande Dame as she reflects on her life post-release and opens up about the next chapter ahead.


The midseason footage also teases the return of familiar dynamics and the unraveling of several others.

Monique Samuels continues her journey of reconnection with her former Potomac circle.

She starts by sitting down with Gizelle, an iconic moment since the last time they saw each other, Monique binder-bashed Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal Bryant as fake.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo
RHOP
The Real Housewives Of Potomac

She later brings binders for the whole group.

“You get a binder, you get a binder, you get a binder!” says Monique.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Not only that, but the trailer teases a feud between Tia and Stacey.

“Take your things and go, toodledoo!” says Stacey, dismissing the Brit.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo


Speaking of Stacey, she’s still being peppered with questions about allegedly dating Chris Samuels while on a once-in-a-lifetime cast trip to Colorado, where the ladies venture “over the river and through the woods” into a scenic escape, hosted by Angel, that quickly turns combustible.

According to Ashley, Chris Samuels didn’t deny sleeping with her and Stacey’s over the accusations.

“What kinds of friends are you?!” asks the former QVC host.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Not to be outdone, arguably the most explosive part of the trailer features Wendy and Eddie Osefo reflecting on their current state of affairs.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

As previously reported, Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on October 9 in Westminster, Maryland, following a grand jury indictment on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and making a false statement to police. Both were released on $50,000 bond.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“How do you think this is gonna affect our marriage?” asks Wendy.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo



Take a look below!

The post She's Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger's Return–'It's Time To Talk About My Addiction' appeared first on Bossip.

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’ was originally published on bossip.com

