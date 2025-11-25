Cat Hair Cuisine! Funniest Office Potluck Tweets, Viral Videos & More (2025 Edition)

Ah yes, it’s that wonderful time of year where coworkers gather for servings of struggle, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, and other questionable concoctions at the always-hilarious office potluck that’s grown into one of our favorite holiday traditions.

In a recent CaterCow poll (per the Fernandina Observer) of 1,000 full-time employees, catered feasts ranked the highest for Thanksgiving Traditions Employees Love (And Hate) while potlucks ranked near the bottom (for obvious reasons).

You may recall the viral Reddit story about a woman who made her picky coworker their own meal during the company potluck.

According to her, most of her coworkers ‘love’ her food except for that particular employee named Kate.

“She’s made little comments before, like, ‘Wow, that’s pungent’ or ‘Your food is so intense,” the woman wrote on the popular forum. “Once, when I brought in som tam (green papaya salad), she wrinkled her nose and said, ‘Ugh, why does it smell like that?’ Like, it smells like lime and chili? Sorry it’s not a turkey sandwich, Kate.”

So, at the next potluck event, the woman made her usual dish along with a “plain grilled chicken breast with some steamed veggies without seasoning or ‘strong smells,’ and left a note: ‘For Kate, since I know she prefers something simple!’

Naturally, Kate “was pissed” and said the woman was “singling her out” and making her look bad which divided the office between those who thought it was hilarious and others who thought she was being passive-aggressive. Welp!

This comes a few years after a friendly neighborhood hero named Shannon went viral for saving his office’s depressing potluck with a mouthwatering array of dishes. Whew, the real MVP.

In a separate TikTok video, one of Shannon’s coworkers confirmed that he is, indeed, a great person who blessed the homeless with leftovers from their potluck.

Fast-forward to this potluck season and Shannon was back at it again with another viral spread that set the tone for an impressive office effort.

What’s your funniest office potluck experience? Did you participate this year? If so, what did you bring? Which dishes are you looking forward to the most this Thanksgiving? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets on the flip.