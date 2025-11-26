Muriel Bowser Says She Won’t Seek Fourth Term as DC Mayor

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Muriel Bowser, announced on Tuesday that she will not run for a fourth term in office. In a video posted to social media, she said it was “with a grateful heart” that she would step away after more than a decade leading the nation’s capital.

Bowser, first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 and 2022, has guided D.C. through both prosperity and upheaval — from housing and development deals to federal intervention and controversial policing policies.

Her decision comes amid a turbulent year in which the city faced intervention by the federal government under Donald Trump’s administration — including a surge of law-enforcement and National Guard presence. In her announcement, Bowser did not directly address Trump or the federal intervention. Instead, she called on residents to “summon our collective strength to stand tall against bullies who threaten our very autonomy while preserving Home Rule.”

Bowser framed her departure as a moment to “pass the baton,” signaling confidence that she has set the foundation for future leaders. Her exit opens the door for a rare open mayoral race in 2026 — with several local figures already eyeing the seat.

As Washingtonians absorb the news, the city now stands at a political crossroads: a changing of the guard at a time of deep national tension, economic shifts, and renewed questions about D.C.’s autonomy and future leadership.

