Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Doc Drama & Megan’s Legal Win

Diddy’s team challenges 50 Cent’s Netflix doc, and Megan Thee Stallion wins $75K in her defamation lawsuit.

Published on December 1, 2025

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Get your popcorn ready, because the drama is heating up just hours before 50 Cent’s new documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to premiere. The four-part Netflix series, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” drops at midnight, and Diddy’s legal team is already pushing back. They have expressed deep concern that the series, executive produced by 50 Cent, includes unauthorized footage. In a clip that has surfaced, Diddy is seen strategizing with his legal team before his arrest last September. His lawyers claim this footage was not obtained from Combs or his team and have reportedly contacted Netflix about their concerns. This last-minute legal pressure adds another layer of anticipation to what is already expected to be an explosive series.

In other legal news, Megan Thee Stallion has secured another victory in the courtroom. A federal jury has ruled in her favor in the defamation civil lawsuit she filed against blogger Milagro Gramz. The jury concluded that Gramz must pay Megan $75,000 in damages. This win marks another significant moment for the Houston rapper, who has consistently stood her ground through numerous legal battles. It’s a powerful reminder that speaking your truth can prevail. We’ll keep you posted as more details unfold.

