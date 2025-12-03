Senator Chuck Schumer Says NY Offices Received ‘MAGA’ Bomb Threat

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) revealed that three of his regional offices across New York were hit with coordinated bomb threats delivered through emails bearing the subject line “MAGA,” a confirmation of an alarming escalation highlighting the increasingly hostile climate facing public officials.

According to Schumer via a statement, the threatening messages were sent via email on Monday morning at his offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island containing debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, stating it had been “rigged,” and appeared crafted to intimidate staff and disrupt constituent operations.

“This morning, I was informed by law enforcement entities throughout New York of multiple bomb threats that were made at my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island with the email subject line ‘MAGA’ and from an email address alleging the ‘2020 election was rigged.’”

Federal and local authorities mobilized immediately, dispatching officers to conduct security sweeps and investigate the threat. No explosive devices were found at any of the locations, and no injuries were reported. Law enforcement agencies have declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps,” Schumer said in the statement. “Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”

Staff at all three offices were temporarily evacuated or instructed to shelter in place during the sweeps, but returned to work once police confirmed the buildings were secure. Senator Schumer condemned the attack, saying that “violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system.”

“As I have said many times, these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system,” Schumer added. “No one—no public servant, no staff member, no constituent, no citizen—should ever be targeted for simply doing their job.”

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in politically motivated threats in recent years, with the U.S. Capitol Police reporting a steady increase in cases targeting federal lawmakers. Security experts have attributed the trend to the persistence of election denialism, and increasingly conspiratorial rhetoric circulating across extremist spaces.

Even after Donald Trump’s return to office following his 2024 victory, grievances over his 2020 loss remain a driving force within certain factions of the “Make America Great Again” movement. Officials say that continued fixation has fueled a wave of threats, harassment campaigns, and isolated acts of violence.

Similar threats have targeted lawmakers across the political spectrum in recent months, including Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Indiana State Sen. Jean Leising, following Trump’s public call to “hang democrats.”

Senator Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., took to X to post a barrage of messages she has received from people calling for her to be murdered.

“Leadership climate is set at the top. So, when President Trump calls for me to be killed and hanged, many people take that as license to call my office and say even worse,” Slotkin wrote.

The threats to Schumer’s offices unfolded against a tense backdrop in Washington. Last week, Senate Democrats clashed with administration officials over reported U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean, involving a controversial “double-tap” that killed survivors from an earlier attack on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel.

Schumer has demanded answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, calling for full transparency about the rules of engagement and warning against the administration’s growing pattern of opaque military action.

