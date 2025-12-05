ReddzzRundown: Ray J Defends Brandy, Faces $139K Amex Lawsuit

✕

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP

Ray J has been making headlines all week, and the drama doesn’t seem to be slowing down. From defending his sister Brandy against a perceived snub by Beyoncé and Jay-Z to facing a hefty lawsuit from American Express, Ray J is in the spotlight for multiple reasons.

Ray J Defends Brandy

It all started after Ray J’s recent heated argument with his estranged wife, Princess Love, which led to his arrest despite his denial of her claims. Since then, his focus has shifted to family, specifically his sister, the iconic singer Brandy. Fans noticed that while Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been seen at several stops on the “The Boy Is Mine” anniversary tour with Monica, they only seemed to take pictures with Monica. Brandy was noticeably absent from any shared photos with the power couple.

A video even surfaced showing Brandy and Beyoncé walking in opposite directions, fueling rumors that the two superstars may not be on the best of terms. Never one to hold his tongue, Ray J voiced his frustration about the situation. He expressed his disappointment that the Carters would attend multiple shows without acknowledging Brandy, calling it something he “don’t like.” His comments brought attention to a situation that many might have otherwise overlooked, especially since both Brandy and Beyoncé are known for being private.

Mounting Legal and Financial Troubles

While Ray J is busy sticking up for his sister, his own problems are piling up. In the midst of the family drama, American Express has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him and his media company. The credit card giant claims that Ray J owes over $139,000 in unpaid bills.

According to reports, the singer and entrepreneur stopped making payments on his account back in May. This latest financial issue adds another layer of stress to an already turbulent time for him. It appears that between his marital issues, his defense of his sister, and now a significant lawsuit, Ray J can’t seem to catch a break. As these stories continue to develop, many are watching to see how he will navigate the mounting pressure.