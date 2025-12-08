Golden Globes Nominations Announced: ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Receive Multiple Nominations

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes have been announced.

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were unveiled on Monday, Dec. 8, gearing up for one of the most competitive award seasons in recent memory. With films and television shows across all genres being honored, there are some standout names emerging in multiple categories.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners has become one of the most talked-about movies this awards season, and the Golden Globes are no exception. The film earned multiple nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Coogler, and a nod for Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who leads the cast.

Sinners also landed recognition in the Original Score category, though one of Jordan’s co-stars and love interests, Hailee Steinfeld, was notably snubbed.

Cynthia Erivo’s role in Wicked: For Good has earned her another Golden Globe nomination—this time for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s a testament to her powerful performance as Elphaba in the 2024 film’s sequel, which has already swept praise since its theatrical release last month. Erivo’s nomination marks back-to-back recognition in this category and has made history as the first Black woman to garner multiple lead actress nominations in the musical/comedy bracket at the Globes.

Also earning acclaim from the Globes is Teyana Taylor, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Her nomination highlights how One Battle After Another—the most-nominated film this year—has become a vehicle for standout performances across its ensemble.

Beyond these highlights, the 2026 Golden Globe nominations reflect a wide mix of contenders. Twenty-seven performers became first-time nominees, including Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), and Michael B. Jordan (Sinners).

The Golden Globes also unveiled a new podcasting category this year, with Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, and Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard among the nominees.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out a full list of nominees after the flip: