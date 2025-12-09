Yee-Haw Holiday! Beyoncé’s SirDavis American Whisky Brings Holiday Pop-Up to NYC—And You Can Take A Photo With The Iconic Robot Arm

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is toasting the season in style.

The superstar’s award-winning SirDavis American Whisky is taking over The Oculus in New York City for A Signature Pour: The SirDavis Holiday Experience. The two-day pop-up is designed to immerse fans in the world of the singer’s buzzy spirits brand, running on December 12 (3–8 p.m.) and December 13 (2–8 p.m.).

The one-of-a-kind experience offers a rare chance to sip, personalize, and step directly into the brand’s universe, set against one of New York City’s most striking holiday backdrops.

The pop-up celebrates SirDavis as a standout gifting pick for the season—known both for its smooth, award-winning whisky and its bold bottle design that’s become a statement piece on bar carts everywhere.

Guests who reserve a time slot through this link can expect a blend of tasting, storytelling, and interactive fun. Attendees will be able to sample the whisky neat or try it in a signature cocktail, giving newcomers and loyal fans a chance to experience the brand’s flavor from multiple angles.

In a nod to Beyoncé’s record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour, the pop-up also features the iconic robot arm, giving visitors the chance to capture their own video moment with the futuristic piece of tour production.

The space will also highlight the craft behind SirDavis, offering an inside look at the brand’s origins, intentional design, and the artistry that went into creating its award-winning profile. Every guest will leave with a horse medallion pin as a keepsake—a subtle link to the brand’s Western-inspired aesthetic.

For those planning to gift the whisky this year, the pop-up takes things a step further. Attendees can personalize their bottle with a monogrammed leather neck tag, turning a fan favorite into a one-of-a-kind holiday present. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bottle of SirDavis, or locate a nearby retailer before their visit.

With its mix of immersive elements, holiday flair, and unmistakable Beyoncé style, A Signature Pour is set to be one of December’s most anticipated brand experiences. Book your time slot here!

