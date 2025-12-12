Listen Live
Diddy Videographer Drama, Jailhouse Book Rumors

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy’s Videographer Speaks Out & Rumors of a Jailhouse Book Deal

Diddy's videographer claims Netflix footage was unauthorized, while rumors swirl about a jailhouse book deal in this recap.

Published on December 11, 2025

The Diddy saga continues to dominate the headlines, and today’s ReddzzRundown is serving up some major tea regarding the disgraced mogul. From legal threats over documentary footage to whispers of a tell-all book, the drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs shows no signs of slowing down.

Videographer Slams Unauthorized Footage

First up, the controversy around the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has taken a sharp turn. The documentary, produced by 50 Cent, has been a massive hit, pulling in over 21 million views in its first week alone. However, the man behind the camera is now speaking out. Diddy’s former videographer has released an official statement to Rolling Stone, claiming that the behind-the-scenes footage used in the doc was never meant for public consumption.

According to the videographer, the clips were part of a long-form project he and Diddy’s team had been quietly working on for over two years. He alleges that the materials were taken without his permission while he was out of town. The statement blasts the use of the footage as “unethical,” adding another layer of complexity to Diddy’s mounting legal battles. This comes hot on the heels of rumors that Diddy and his legal team are preparing a historic $1 billion defamation lawsuit against Netflix. If the videographer’s claims hold water, it could provide significant ammo for Diddy’s defense in court.

A Jailhouse Tell-All?

But that’s not the only Diddy news circulating in the streets. Word on the curb is that Diddy might be looking to control the narrative himself—from behind bars. Reports are surfacing that he is shopping around a book deal while awaiting trial. After months of silence and watching his empire crumble, it seems Diddy is ready to tell his side of the story.

While some might think it’s a desperate move to salvage his reputation, others are undoubtedly curious about what he has to say. Is it too little, too late? Or will a memoir be the bombshell that shifts public perception? As Reddzz says, “We’re tired,” but the world is still watching. Whether it’s unauthorized documentaries or potential jailhouse memoirs, the Diddy story is far from over, and everyone in the industry is waiting to see what happens next.

