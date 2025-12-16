DAILY DIRT RECAP: Diddy’s Videotaped Deposition, Lizzo’s Legal Win, and Tyra Banks’ $2.8M Lawsuit

Diddy to testify under oath in sexual assault case

Lizzo cleared of fat-shaming claims by former dancers

Tyra Banks sued for $2.8M over abandoned ice cream lease

✕

Today’s headlines are packed with legal drama, involving some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From a videotaped deposition for a music mogul to a partial victory for a pop star and a massive lawsuit against a supermodel entrepreneur, let’s get straight into the dirt.

Diddy to Be Deposed on Camera

The legal troubles for Sean “Diddy” Combs are far from over. A new chapter is unfolding as he is scheduled to give a videotaped deposition under oath from inside Fort Dix Correctional Institution. This development stems from the civil lawsuit filed by April Lampros, who has accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse of power.

On January 26, Diddy will be required to appear in person and testify for a full business day, with the entire session recorded on high-definition video. According to the court order, his face and upper body must be continuously captured. Lampros’s legal team is also seeking documents related to the transfer of Bad Boy Entertainment to co-founder Kirk Burrows. If Diddy refuses to answer questions, he could face further sanctions. While the public won’t get to see this “movie” live, the recordings will serve as permanent, sworn evidence in the ongoing case.

A Legal Victory for Lizzo

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In some more positive legal news, Lizzo has scored a significant win in her ongoing court battle. A judge has dismissed the fat-shaming claims made against her by former backup dancers. The dancers had alleged that Lizzo made negative comments about their weight during her 2023 tour, which they claimed led to their termination.

Lizzo took to Instagram to address the situation, stating the allegations “never happened.” She explained that the dancers were not fired for weight gain but for taking private videos of her and sharing them with former employees. While the remainder of the lawsuit, which includes other claims, will move forward, the dismissal of the fat-shaming accusations is a major victory for the “Truth Hurts” singer, clearing her name on one of the most talked-about parts of the case.

Tyra Banks Faces $2.8 Million Lawsuit

From the runway to the courtroom, Tyra Banks is facing a hefty lawsuit over her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream. The model and entrepreneur is being sued for nearly $2.8 million by a D.C. landlord who alleges she abandoned a 10-year commercial lease just months after signing it.

According to court documents, the space was intended to be a flagship storefront for her ice cream brand. The property owner claims that Banks and her business partner vacated the property in June 2024, stopped responding to inquiries, and never paid any rent. The landlord is seeking the full $2.8 million owed on the lease, along with late fees, interest, and attorney fees. This lawsuit puts a sour taste on what was supposed to be a sweet business venture for the superstar.