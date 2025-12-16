Rob Reiner’s Son Charged With 1st Degree Murder Of Parents, Faces Life In Prison

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, is still holding Hollywood in a state of shock as journalists, TV shows, and pundits try their best to eulogize the couple who meant so much to the filmmaking industry. The person allegedly responsible for their deaths, their son Nick Reiner, appears to be on his way to facing the consequences of his actions.

According to ABC News, the 32-year-old has been located, arrested, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder under special circumstances. If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For those of you who are wondering if a crime like this lands you on death row, here is the word straight from LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman‘s mouth.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

Hochman did confirm that Nick Reiner did use a knife to stab his parents to death, but declined to go into detail about how or where law enforcement discovered the weapon.

It is no secret that Nick Reiner struggled with drug abuse, as he was very open about his addiction. In fact, that struggle was depicted in the 2015 autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he wrote and produced with his famous father.

ABC News reports that movie-making mainstays Billy Crystal and Larry David were both seen at the Reiner residence in the aftermath of the breaking news. A neighbor noted, “Billy looked like he was about to cry”.

BOSSIP previously reported on Donald Trump’s despicable and self-serving social media post about the Reiners’ death, and his cruel commentary is still drawing reactions. One in particular comes from former CNN anchor Don Lemo,n who did not bite his tongue whatsoever.

Damn, Don. Tell ‘em how you really feel.

