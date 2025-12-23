Latto’s 5th Annual Christmas In Clayco Proves She Loves Kids, But Viral Clips Renewed Rumors She’s Pregnant With One Of Her Own

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

Fans are debating Latto's new "Big Mama, no kids" lyric after her 5th annual Christmas in Clayco giveaway because they (still) suspect she might be pregnant, but is that what her newest birthday photos are giving? Source: Prince Williams / Getty Latto Claus did her big one for her community, blessing more than 500 Atlanta families at the epic giveaway for her Win Some Give Some foundation. In collaboration with major sponsors like Amazon, Apple, and Sims, Latto made the holidays even happier for households across Clayton County, which declared Dec. 18 "Latto Day" and awarded her a key to the city. Source: RCA / Courtesy of RCA Source: Prince Williams / Getty Mom, Misti Pitts, and sister, Brooklyn Nikole, were right by Latto's side for the family-friendly event while she posed on the throne like the Christmas in Clayco queen she is. Family that slays (and sleighs) together, stays together! Source: RCA / Courtesy of RCA The benevolent baddie posted a super sweet recap of the event, full of adorable children's smiling faces. With flicks and photos going viral, fans congratulated the "Somebody" stunner, not only because she gave back to the babies, but because they think she's expecting one of her own. As BOSSIP previously reported, pregnancy predictions started in October when social media sleuths claimed Latto had a baby bump showing onstage at the Force Festival in Japan. Between Latto seemingly soft-launching her long-rumored relationship with 21 Savage, the beachside baecation photos, and his lyrics about pulling a Russell Wilson on someone in cheetah print, fans claimed the conception conjecture wasn't a reach – it was an expected next step for the suspected covert couple. That also begs the question: What's the tea on the giant diamonds on Latto's ring finger? Source: Prince Williams / Getty Latto has quietly stayed booked and busy since then, but that never stopped fans from minding the baddie's business. See why the baby buzz is back and what internet investigators claim are clues after the flip!

Here’s Why Fans (Still) Speculate That Latto Is Pregnant After Her Christmas In Clayco Giveaway Social media couldn’t resist the rumors when they saw the latest photos and video of Latto from her foundation’s event. Fans claim the biggest evidence is her outfit. Rather than pulling an Ice Spice scandal, the Clayco cutie regularly keeps it classy and covered for her child-centered event. Yet, even for winter, Latto’s floor-length fur fashion raised eyebrows as a little bit too covered up. The stunning coat and white boots fit the Christmas theme, but seemed out of place compared to past years’ shorts and tights combo or strapless dress. Even when Latto tones down her sexy style, fans claimed they’ve never seen her banging body as hidden as it was in the massive fur, which appeared to stay tightly fastened through the whole event. Source: RCA / Courtesy of RCA As “Latto pregnant” started to trend on X, a few posts noted that we haven’t seen much of Latto since Force Fest, except for Mariah The Scientist and 21 Savage’s birthday parties. When Latto popped out last week, it only added fuel to the fierce speculation. In a video teasing Latto’s new “Pop It” song with 21, she kept it real, pulling up in a luxury car for her favorite meal from McDonald’s. For the outfit, Latto once again rocked a larger-than-life fur and kept it closed the whole time, prompting more pregnancy chatter. Cardi B similarly showed out in her Imaginary Playerz teaser, which first sparked speculation of a pregnancy because she strutted her stuff with the coat still open. When the Cardi was close to announcing her bundle of joy, she also rocked oversized clothes for her album promotion and a huge fur coat at NYFW. Fans joked this is what she meant by “pop out, brand new body like I’m Cardi in this motherf**ker.” Or are her floor-length furs just another rich flex? It seems Latto can’t beat the allegations if she shows off her body or covers it up. Check out Latto seemingly responding to pregnancy rumors and her latest sizzling star snaps after the flip!