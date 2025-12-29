Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West has been laying low lately, but over the weekend, he popped out and made some headlines.

Comedian Deon Cole was performing in Hollywood when Ye showed up to catch the show. Toward the end of Cole’s set, he invited the Chicago rapper on stage. Once there, the Late Registration rapper kept things pretty short and sweet, which surprised some fans given his outspoken history.

Cole asked him, “Did you have a good time tonight? Did you laugh? Like, no not fake laugh, like, for real. You’re not going to give me no sympathy laugh, busting the f*ck up.” Ye simply nodded in agreement, confirming that the comedian had him laughing. Cole followed up by asking what fans should expect next: “No music? No shirts? Sweater?” Mr.West responded with just two words, “new album.”

That was more than enough to send the crowd into cheers.

While the moment was brief and lighthearted, some people online speculated that Kanye appeared “off,” with theories ranging from exhaustion to medication. However, there has been no confirmation to support those claims, and all speculation has come from internet investigators.

Kanye did not share any additional details about the upcoming project, though the last album title connected to him was BULLY. Fans are now wondering whether that project is still on the way or if something entirely new is in the works. His most recent release was VULTURES 2, a collab album with Ty Dolla $ign that dropped in August 2024.

Knowing Ye’s history, whenever the album does actually drop, it will likely come in an unexpected fashion.

