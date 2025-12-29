Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria

Source: D.A. Varela – PA Images / Getty

Coming off the most highly publicized and successful boxing match of his life, Anthony Joshua is just thankful to be alive.

ESPN confirms that the fighter was involved in a car accident in his native Nigeria that killed two other passengers.

Reports from the Ogun State Police Command state that it happened around 11 a.m., when he was near his hometown of Sagamu, seated in the back seat of a Lexus, traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated,” Ogun’s statement read. “He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, and was receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

Lagos’ State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, posted a photo of the accident on social media showing a shirtless Joshua standing outside the wreckage, with both cars up on the divider, and bystanders rushing in with their phones.

Other social media accounts show him painfully pinned in the back seat before being rescued.

Though he appears not have sustained any major bodily harm, police chief Lanre Ogunlowo told the Associated Press that Joshua was taken to “an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries.”

ESPN reports the accident occurred when the car Joshua was in had a burst tire, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the stationary truck in the middle of the road.

The near-fatal car crash comes barely a week after his big-ticket fight against YouTube social media celebrity Jake Paul ended victoriously and earned him a $100 million payday. It ended in a six-round knockout, and with rumors that he’s looking to fight again in early 2026, it’s unknown how his recovery will affect his timeline for getting back in the ring.

