From Custom Cars To Iced-Out Watches: Black Celebrity Christmas Gifts That Shut Down the Timeline

Source: Getty

Christmas 2025 lit up our timelines with over-the-top trees, matching pajamas, family moments—and lavish celebrity gift reveals we’re still talking about. While many of us celebrated in our own meaningful ways, Black Hollywood also gave fans a peek into how love, generosity, and gratitude showed up this holiday season.

From vintage cars to iced-out jewelry and designer handbags, these celebrity Christmas moments gave us all the feels. Santa showed out for some of our fav celebs.

RELATED CONTENT: Keyshia Ka’Oir Is A Real One: How Gucci Mane’s Wife Manages His Schizophrenia

Lavish Celebrity Gifts: Custom Cars, Designer Purses, & Blinged Out Jewelry

One of the most emotional moments came courtesy of Lemuel “Lemmy” Plummer. The Zeus CEO was brought to tears after being surprised with his dream car—a classic 1969 Pontiac GTO—by his fiancée Scotlynd Ryan (also known as Scotty with the Body).

The video captured pure shock and gratitude.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The love didn’t stop there. Lemmy also made sure Scotty felt just as celebrated, gifting her multiple luxury handbags and jewelry pieces. Her reaction said it all.