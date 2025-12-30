Listen Live
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Break Up

‘One Battle’ Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together

Published on December 30, 2025

After months of buzz, whispers, and watchful fans of their Pride Rock romance, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly parted ways.

ABFF Honors x Aaron Pierre x Teyana
Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

PageSix reports that the couple has quietly split after less than a year of dating. While unconfirmed rumors about a breakup began circulating on social media earlier this summer, sources told the outlet on Tuesday that the two have gone their separate ways.

Teyana And Aaron Made It Official In March

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s relationship unfolded in early 2025.

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The two first sparked dating rumors in January after being spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles, followed by an appearance at ABFF Honors, where Taylor accompanied Pierre as he was recognized with a career honor.

In March, Taylor made the relationship Instagram official with a black-and-white Oscars night post featuring the couple, captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” set to SZA’s “Take You Down,” a moment many fans interpreted as confirmation of what had already been widely suspected.

Teyana Taylor & Her ‘Mufasa’ Aaron Pierre Just Hard Launched Their Relationship
Source: Teyana Taylor/ Instagram / Teyana Taylor/ Instagram

A reason for the split has not been confirmed.

What do YOU think about Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre reportedly calling it quits?



The post ‘One Battle’ Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together appeared first on Bossip.

