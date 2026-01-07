‘She’ll Die Still Owing Me Money’ — Cardi B Goes Off On Tasha K, Says Blogger Keeps Harassing Her Despite Losing Defamation Lawsuit

Source: Getty

Cardi B went in on Tasha K during her latest X Spaces rant.

The Bronx native–who has no shortage of enemies recently–decided to focus on the blogger on Monday, Jan. 5, slamming her for continued harassment online.

Cardi B sued Tasha K (full name Latasha Kebe) for defamation, winning a multi-million dollar judgment in 2022 over the YouTuber’s false claims she had STDs and abused cocaine. After Tasha filed for bankruptcy, she agreed to a 5-year repayment plan to pay Cardi B around $1.2 million, settling the debt and promising to cease all derogatory statements about the rapper and her family.

While the YouTuber agreed to stop all defamatory content about Cardi B and her family as part of her settlement, she continues to talk about the rapper online, recently commenting on the charges against her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi took to X this week to defend the NFL star against allegations made by his ex-employee, who claimed the football player choked and slapped her over a salary dispute back in early December. After posting and deleting a screenshot of an alleged text from Diggs’ accuser, Tasha K started to circulate claims that Cardi could be facing witness intimidation charges.

The YouTuber went on to tweet old interview clips from Diggs’ former friend, who has accused the New England Patriots star of sexual assault. She also briefly changed her profile picture to a viral photo of Diggs on a yacht with women in a moment that allegedly involved drugs.