From ‘WAP’ To The Met Gala — How Tokyo Stylez Became Cardi B’s Trusted Hairstylist And Wig Architect

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Famed hairstylist and wig architect Tokyo Stylez has been setting the fashion and beauty world on fire for the past several years, turning hair into literal works of art. From Cardi B’s voluminous afro at the 2025 Met Gala to Kylie Jenner’s perfectly pink bubblegum wig, Stylez has never been one to play it safe when dreaming up crowns for Hollywood’s elite. While diehard fans of hip-hop and beauty culture have long admired Stylez’s jaw-dropping creations, many were formally introduced to her genius in 2024 with the launch of her WE tv reality series Wiggin’ Out with Tokyo Stylez. The show gave viewers an intimate look into the ultra-exclusive world of high-end wig-making for A-list clientele. Along with Cardi and Kylie, Stylez has slayed looks for icons like TS Madison, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. RELATED CONTENT: 10 Black Hairstylists Whose Heavenly Hands Keep Celebrity Locks Laid To The Gawds

She’s Worked With Cardi B For A Decade Still, one of her most long-standing creative partnerships is with Cardi B. Stylez has been the rapper’s trusted hairstylist for a decade. During a joint interview with Galore in September 2025, Stylez revealed that she began working with Cardi back in 2016 after the rapper posted an ad searching for an NYC-based stylist. Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “I happened to be in the city, so I told my manager, Chris, that I wanted to work with her. He called her management at [the] time, and she ended up coming to my hotel. I slayed her, and I remember we made videos afterwards, and she said in the video, ‘I know I made it, I got Tokyo to do my hair!’ That meant so much to me because back then, it was well known that I was very exclusive about whose hair I’d touch. Needless to say, the video went viral, and the overall experience in meeting her was nothing but good vibes. Off the bat, she was so unapologetically herself, and I loved that about her from the start,” she said. That love goes both ways. During the season 18 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cardi revealed she couldn’t “live without” her trusted hairstylist, Tokyo, and makeup artist Erika La’Pearl. Stylez echoed that sentiment in the Galore interview, thanking Cardi for trusting her vision and giving her the freedom to dream boldly over the years. As a trans woman, Stylez draws deep inspiration from Cardi’s fearlessness, as well as the creative depth of LGBTQ+ and ballroom culture. “When I see Cardi, I see a strong woman who’s like a chameleon. She owns it and doesn’t allow the hair to wear her. I love the fact that she’s very flamboyant in the most feminine and sexy way, which allows me to bring trends and looks from the lgbtq+ ballroom scene while including hip-hop culture. Cardi trusting me every time makes me feel so confident in the looks we create together,” said Tokyo. Among her many iconic Cardi B moments—including the crow-inspired updo for Am I The Drama?—Stylez says her favorite look to create remains Cardi’s unforgettable long chain link ponytail from the “WAP” music video alongside Megan Thee Stallion. “I will always say the ‘WAP’ video is easily one of my favorite hair moments to date! The chain link ponytail was so next level creative and cool, it solidified that iconic moment in hip-hop history,” Stylez gushed.