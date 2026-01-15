‘How Dare Some Of Us?’ — Mo’Nique Defends Claressa Shields Amid Online Mockery

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique is publicly backing Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields after the athlete became the target of online ridicule, including jabs from infamous social media bully 50 Cent.

In a video posted by 1hun3TV on Jan. 11, the 58-year-old entertainer took to social media to shut down critics who mocked Shields following a post by 50 Cent, who shared a throwback photo of the boxer during the early stages of her career. The post came amid an ongoing Instagram feud between the rapper and Shields’ boyfriend, Papoose.

“Don’t pull your insecurities on that beautiful woman,” Mo’Nique cautioned 50 Cent and others piling on Shields during what she described as a petty online spectacle. The Precious star didn’t stop there, using the moment to spotlight Shields’ historic achievements inside the ring.

“She is the greatest female boxer of all-time. Greatest woman boxer of all times. She is the GWOAT. You can quote me. Aunt Nikki said Claressa Shields is the GWOAT,” Mo’Nique declared. “One thing you can’t beat is facts. So, Claressa, my baby, keep standing strong. Keep being confident. Keep being beautiful.”

Mo’Nique called out Black women poking fun at Claressa Shields.

Before ending her message, Mo’Nique also addressed Black women who joined in on mocking Shields’ appearance.

“And if I may for one quick second, talk to our beautiful Black women. How dare some of us? I can’t say all of us because it’s not all of us; all of us don’t feel that way. Most of us, when we see Claressa Shields, we see a beautiful, confident, strong— figuratively and literally—Black woman. That’s what I see, as she’s selling out those boxing matches, that’s what a whole lot of other Black women see.”

She continued with a pointed message for critics.

“But for those of you who want to criticize, who want to speak about what she looks like and she’s not beautiful, shame on you,” she continued. “Don’t pull your insecurities on that beautiful woman. Don’t pull your insecurities and your immaturity on that beautiful Black woman who is, by the way, making history. Who, when it’s all said and done, when we all gone and they open up the books, guess whose name they going to see as the greatest woman boxer of all times? Claressa Shields. Do you know how many little girls right now are saying, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like that.’”

How did the social media drama between Shields and 50 Cent start?

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Shields became collateral in a heated exchange between 50 Cent and Papoose earlier this month, as the two traded insults online. The dispute kicked off after Papoose questioned why 50 had not responded to a diss aimed at him by Fabolous and others on the freestyle “Squatter’s Rights” featuring Dave East, Maino, and Jim Jones. The track followed 50 Cent’s claim that Fab, Dave, Maino, and Jim owed money to the studio where they recorded the Let’s Rap About It podcast, according to Billboard.

“No No No stop deflecting, Curtis. The world is STILL waiting for ya response to Fab & them. You from southside do something? Fight or flight? Holla if you need a ghostwriter, Champ… I mean, Chump! 🤣 #barsonwheels#papoose #happynewyear,” Papoose wrote on Jan. 1, alongside a video of an AI-generated version of 50 Cent dancing in a pink bra and leggings.

As previously reported, 50 Cent quickly fired back, reposting the clip and adding, “Look what Pap posted 😆Hahaha, that look like one of his joints, all his hoe’s handsome. They tougher than him 😟 LOL @lecheminduroi.”

He later shared a throwback image of Shields insinuating she was ugly, prompting the boxing champion to respond directly.

“Please…. Y’all wanna run with the ugly narrative so bad! I was 17 years old, fighting for my entire country, and had a OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AROUND MY NECK! Of course, I glowed up! And I’m going to always be focused, no matter what! LIKE ALWAYS,” Shields wrote on X.

She followed up with another post, adding, “Boy, y’all hate everything about Blackness. Being Black, Black women, Black support, Black unity, Black noses, Black a—s. It’s really sad,” she added in a follow-up post. “I’m never joining the hate train of my own people. I didn’t wear a full face of makeup ‘til I was 24 years old. Still Beautiful & Blessed.”

What are your thoughts on Mo’Nique stepping in to defend Claressa Shields?

