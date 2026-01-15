DHS Claims ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding Without Evidence

Source: UCG / Getty

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials shared reports that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good dead, suffered internal bleeding. Despite video evidence showing the ICE agent walking away from the scene unencumbered, DHS is running with the angle that he was hurt, presumably a bid to justify the Trump administration’s assertion that the killing of Good was in self-defense.

CBS News shared a report highlighting that DHS officials are running with the claim that Agent Ross was struck by Good’s vehicle last week when the pair crossed paths in Minneapolis. However, video footage featuring several angles of the incident does not display when or where Ross was struck and instead displays the agent as a violent aggressor.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the first official from the administration to issue the claim that Ross was injured on the scene, rushed to a hospital, and released the same day. The footage showed Ross walking away from the incident without an issue. CBS News reportedly asked for more details regarding Ross’ hospitalization, but nothing has yet materialized.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told the outlet that Ross is currently recovering from his injuries amid several threats against his life. Ross, a 10-year veteran of ICE, was injured last summer after being dragged by a vehicle during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis.

Skeptics online are questioning CBS News’ decision to run the story without facts, photos, and other evidence to back up the claims. Other top officials in the administration are towing the same line that Ross acted in self-defense despite ICE agents clearly having the upper hand over Good.

Further, observers on the ground say that medical personnel were barred from coming to Good’s aid after Ross shot her several times in the face.

—

Photo: Getty

DHS Claims ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding Without Evidence was originally published on hiphopwired.com