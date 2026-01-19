Sunday’s Finest — 13 Church Girl Looks Serving Pure GODfidence

Listen Live
Style & Fashion

13 Church Girl Looks Serving Pure GODfidence

Today’s First Ladies, Deaconess’s, gospel singers, and church girls navigate faith in full view of the algorithm and totally on trend.

Published on January 18, 2026

Sarah Jakes Roberts
Source: Sarah Jakes Roberts via Instagram / Instagram

When women like Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and  Dr. Karri Bryant step out or into any sanctuary, they do so fully aware that their looks will be discussed before the final amen. Today’s church girl shows up rocking designer silhouettes, with a  snatched waist and confidence on ten or should I call it what it is, GODfidence.

Back in the day, our church mothers and female church members treated fashion as purpose. White gloves, pressed suits, and huge church hats were not about vanity—they were a symbol of the whole armour of God. Fashionable, yes, for their time. Their Sunday Best was what they deemed expression and dignity on display in a world that denied Black women both. Modesty, in a male dominated space that wanted them watered down and denied them access and equality. And while that culture has not fully disappeared, it has begun to evolve.

Today’s First Ladies, Deaconesses, gospel singers and church girls navigate faith in full view of the algorithm and totally on trend. Women like Sarah Jakes Roberts,  Kierra Sheard, Yolanda Adams and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have normalized a softer, more fashion-forward expression of faith—one that embraces femininity, confidence, and visibility without apology. One that allows God-loving and God-fearing women to display their personal style and abandon shame.

RELATED CONTENT: Sarah Jakes Roberts: You Have To Determine Which Sacrifices You Make For Your Family And Career—Not Society

Today, the reverence has changed, not the reach. Now, body-con dresses, luxury labels, and full glam are seen as “too much,” by some while other folks see them as testimony. And the real tea is, who gets grace often depends on body type, class, and proximity. Same dress. Different judgment and grace. When the truth is non of us have a right to judge.

Fashion has always been a part of the Black woman’s story. Our grandmothers did not dress with dignity because they were ashamed; they dressed that way because they knew who they were and their attire represented them but also because that is how society said they were supposed to present themselves. Back then, women attached society’s standards to every area of their life.

However, today’s Christian woman has evolved beyond that. Mary Mary while talented are not presenting themselves with the same ideas in mind as the Clark Sisters. Kim Burrell is not presenting herself as Shirley Caesar. Why? because they are in different times; the world is different and so is the understanding about the world. Today’s women, Dr. Karri Bryant included carry the same confidence but a different knowing. They are expressing it in a language shaped by access, confidence, and visibility. We are not witnessing a fall from holiness or grace, its expression in a higher form.

Listen, no matter how you dress it up, what is important is that you showed up on purpose and with purpose. You are entitled to pray, praise and pop style how you see fit. I promise you, God has seen far worse than a fly outfit, a fitted dress or a beat face with a bold lip. Oh, and he still calls you worthy and blessed. And honestly, that is all that matters.

Now just in case you need a little Sunday best style inspiration or a few receipts to support this conversation, keep strolling boo.

1.   Erica Campbell

When you “Luh God” the look you choose is the last priority.

2.  Samica Knight

Like so many other things in religion, it seems that the church hat has evolved too.

3.  Anitra

Can we talk about hemlines and how important they still are inside and outside of the sanctuary for church girlies.

4.  Erica Grier

You definitely should feel free to express your personal style at all times, even in church.

5.  Dajha Janae

Street wear has made it into church and while some of the saints are mad, the bible says, “come as you are.” Or is that what the statement applied to?

6.  Destiny Stovall

The slits have traveled up and around too. And the slip is gone too.

7.  Lashoundra Young

Leopard and other prints in church isn’t a wild idea

8. Tiffany

The appearance of thigh-high boots has definitely become a new thing in church fashion.

9.  Aventer Gray

First Ladies do not have to come in last place.

10.   Shaunie Henderson

The heels on those shouting shoes have always been high but they have gotten higher and the bottoms are red.

11.     Y’anna Crawley

It’s okay to stand out and shine bright. God want you loud and proud, that’s why he blessed you.

12.      GooGoo Atkins

The little black dress is holy and can be well slayed too. It’s all about style.

13.    Megan B.

The body gonna body, no matter what. Form-fitting clothing in church is definitely a thing too.

So yeah, church girl style has evolved. The girlies are free to pray, praise and pop style while loving God.

RELATED CONTENT: Thinking Of Dating A Pastor? Shaunie Henderson Shares 7 Things You Must Know Before Saying ‘I Do’ [Exclusive]

The post Sunday’s Finest — 13 Church Girl Looks Serving Pure GODfidence appeared first on MadameNoire.

