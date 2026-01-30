Winter Nail Designs To Try This Season

Source: Pink Friday Nails / Courtesy of Pink Friday Nails

Winter is officially manicure season. As coats get heavier and days get shorter, nails become one of the easiest ways to express personal style without saying a word. Check out our favorite nail designs to try this winter inside.

Winter is the season where beauty gets a little more intentional. The layers are thicker, the nights are longer, and even our self-care rituals slow down in the best way. One of the easiest ways to tap into that cozy winter energy is through your manicure. From icy blues to rich neutrals and subtle sparkle, winter nail designs are all about balance. Think soft but striking, playful yet polished.

InStyle reports that winter nails are the perfect opportunity to lean into deeper colors, cool-toned finishes, and texture-driven designs. Celebrity nail artists like Mabelyn Alva and Naomi Yasuda highlight winter as a season for experimentation. Whether that means chrome French tips, pearl finishes, or abstract swirls layered over milky bases, there’s a world of nail designs to play with. Shades like navy, espresso brown, taupe, and icy blue dominate the season, often elevated with shimmer, gems, or subtle metallic accents.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you love a clean look with a twist, winter whites and soft neutrals are a go-to. Milky white nails, pearlescent finishes, and sheer nude bases with delicate silver details feel elevated without being overpowering. These designs are perfect for anyone who wants something seasonal but still timeless enough to wear all winter long. Texture is also having a major moment, with cable knit patterns, tweed-inspired designs, and matte finishes adding depth and coziness to your manicure.

For those craving a little more drama, winter is the time to shine. Chrome finishes, glitter gradients, and crystal embellishments bring that festive energy without feeling overly holiday-specific. Deep jewel tones like burgundy, forest green, and black, paired with snowflake art or metallic detailing, feel bold, glamorous, and very winter-coded.

If you are heading into the new year ready for a reset, Cosmopolitan notes that January nails are all about fresh starts with a seasonal twist. Snowy designs, coquette-inspired details like bows and lace, gold accents, and icy blue shades are trending as people swap out holiday glam for something cooler and cleaner. These looks feel intentional, modern, and perfectly aligned with that crisp winter energy.

Whether you are drawn to minimalist neutrals or statement-making sparkle, winter nail designs offer something for every mood. The season invites you to slow down, get cozy, and let your nails reflect the magic of winter one polished fingertip at a time.

Check out a list of our top winter nail designs to try this season: