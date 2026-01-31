Listen Live
Close
News

Agent Bow Bow: Sexyy Red On If She Works For The CIA

Agent Bow Bow: Sexyy Red Reacts To Claims She Works For The CIA

Sexyy Red may be a lot of things, but an asset to the federal government is not one of them.

Published on January 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red may be a lot of things, but an asset to the federal government is not one of them.

The If You Want It rapper is once again pushing back against a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming she is an undercover CIA operative. In a series on X, Sexy questioned the rumors directly, writing, “Why tf yal keep sayin I work wit da CIA what dat post to mean??”

Minutes later, she followed up with another pointed and very on-brand question: “Wait did yal taxes already?”

The strange theory appears to trace back to a June 2024 post from X user @SosoTheWanderer, who claimed Sexyy gave them “CIA vibes” and labeled her brand as “desegenracy.” The St. Louis rapper responded bluntly to the accusation, but the rumor didn’t stop there.

The theory gained even more traction in March 2025 thanks to a post from Daily Noud, a parody account of the popular outlet Daily Loud. The post falsely claimed that leaked government documents showed Sexyy Red had been working as a CIA operative since 2018.

According to the fake report, she was allegedly operating under the codename “Agent Bow Bow” and assigned to a mission described as “highly destabilizing and culturally critical.”

Sexyy responded with humor, reposting the claim and writing, “Damn they got me shattt,” alongside a ninja emoji. At this point, Big Sexyy seems to be taking the wild speculation with a grain of salt and just laughing it off. 

SEE ALSO

Agent Bow Bow: Sexyy Red Reacts To Claims She Works For The CIA was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close