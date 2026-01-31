It’s A Wrap: Shaunie O’Neal Confirms ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Officially Over, Draya Michele & Laura Govan Offer To Film Farewell Dinner

Source: Courtesy VH1 / ViacomCBS

After more than a decade of table flips, side eyes, and iconic reality TV moments, Basketball Wives has officially reached the end of the road. Shaunie O’Neal, the creator and longtime face of the franchise, confirmed that the series will not be returning.

This marks the end of an era for reality television fans who have been locked into Basketball Wives since day one. Taking to social media, the OG basketball wife announced that the final whistle had been blown on the franchise that helped define a generation of unscripted TV.

“Basketball Wives Update: You heard it here first. Basketball Wives will not be returning,” Shaunie wrote. She went on to thank BET, VH1, Shed Media, and the fans who supported the show from its 2010 debut. According to Shaunie, what started as a vision turned into a platform that amplified voices and opened doors, a sentiment longtime viewers can’t deny. Source: Basketball Wives / VH1

Since its premiere, Basketball Wives followed women connected to NBA players. It also reshaped reality TV culture. The show catapulted Shaunie, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, and Jennifer Williams into pop culture staples, delivering moments that lived far beyond the screen. From meme-worthy confrontations to real-life friendships and feuds, the series became appointment television and a blueprint for ensemble reality casts.

Shaunie also shared that this chapter’s closing does not mean she is slowing down. In her post, she framed the ending as a transition rather than a loss, hinting at new projects that align with where she is personally and professionally.

Former Basketball Wives, Draya Michele and Laura Govan, saw Shaunie’s post and inserted themselves into the farewell plans. In a separate Instagram story, Draya said she would be happy to co-executive produce one final dinner with Shaunie as the world bids the franchise farewell.

Similarly, Laura Govan said she would like to be in on things.

“Nawww… @BBWLA it ain’t over until we all have one more show down #INRealLife,” she wrote, tagging not only Shaunie, but Draya Michele, her sister Gloria Govan, Tami Roman, and Jackie Christie. “I’ll direct it,” she added.

Season 12 of Basketball Wives aired on VH1 in 2025, quietly closing out a franchise that ran the reality TV game for over a decade. Whether you loved the chaos or hate-watched faithfully, the show leaves behind a legacy that changed the reality TV playbook forever.

