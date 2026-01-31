Listen Live
Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Published on January 31, 2026

Houston and the entire state of Texas are mourning the loss of a true cultural giant. Michael “5000” Watts passed away on January 30, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. His passing has left a deep void not only in the music industry, but in the heart of the city he helped shape for decades. From mixtapes to radio waves, Watts’ influence was woven into the sound and soul of Houston.

Known worldwide as Michael 5000 Watts, Watts was far more than a DJ. He was a visionary who helped define Southern hip hop and elevate Houston onto the global stage. As the founder and owner of Swishahouse, his work introduced generations of listeners to the city’s distinct sound and provided a platform for countless artists. His career began at just 14 years old and grew into a legacy that reshaped how independent music could move and thrive.

Watts was also a trusted voice on Houston radio, becoming a staple across the Radio ONE family. His presence was deeply felt at 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and Praise Houston, where his passion, knowledge, and authenticity resonated with listeners every day. To colleagues and fans alike, he was a mentor, a tastemaker, and a constant reminder of Houston pride.

According to his family, Watts suffered a fatal heart rhythm known as torsades de Pointes, which caused sudden cardiac death. He leaves behind his wife, Tammy Watts, five children, and two grandchildren. While his public impact was immense, his family and those closest to him are feeling an unimaginable loss as they navigate this painful moment together.

As Houston reflects on what Michael 5000 Watts meant to the city and to Texas, plans are underway to celebrate his life and legacy. A community event honoring his contributions will be announced in the coming days through his official social media pages. Though his voice may be gone, his influence will continue to echo through Houston streets, Texas culture, and hip hop history forever.

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon was originally published on theboxhouston.com

