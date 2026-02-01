Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis' 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Music's biggest names, including Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo and Chlöe, turned heads at the prestigious Clive Davis Pre-Grammy event.

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Earl Gibson III/ Leon Bennett/ Amy Sussman

Los Angeles is bustling with Black celeb star power ahead of tonight’s Grammys, and per the usual, Clive Davis’ pre-party was the place to be.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the event featured artists, executives, and industry power players for the invitation-only affair long heralded as Grammy Week’s most coveted ticket.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hosted by the Recording Academy and the now 93-year-old music titan, the gala honored Republic Records founders and brothers Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, who received the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

The Associated Press reports that there were several performances throughout the evening, including from The Clipse and John Legend, who performed “The Birds Don’t Sing”…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-ARRIVALS
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

and Jennifer Hudson, who honored the late Roberta Flack with “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

AP reports that there was also a special moment when Clive Davis gave a shout-out to Don Lemon, who was recently released from custody following his arrest, and received a standing ovation.

Celebs Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ 2025 Pre-Grammy Party

Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was Teyana Taylor, who looked clean in cream while kicking it with Colman Domingo…

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lizzo, who brought her longtime love, Myke Wright…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

sizzling sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey…

Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

a drop-dead gorgeous Coco Jones…

Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

a whittled waist-baring Tyla…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Winnie Harlow…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Shaboozey, who posed for pics with Pharrell.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Whose pre-Grammy gala look is YOUR fave?

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Leon Bennett
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Lester Cohen
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Kevin Mazur
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Emma McIntyre
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Leon Bennett
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Julian Hamilton
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Leon Bennett

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held tonight, Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena and will air on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

The post Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close