REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Grammys Honors, Brandy, Don Lemon Arrest

Grammy Weekend kicked off with Black Music Collective honors, while journalist Don Lemon was arrested and later sued in a lawsuit tied to protest coverage.

Published on February 2, 2026

Grammy Weekend officially kicked off in Los Angeles with a powerful celebration of Black excellence and a surprising legal headline making waves in entertainment news.

The fourth annual Recording Academy Honors, presented by the Black Music Collective, honored legendary artists whose impact reaches far beyond the charts. Dr. Dre received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his influence in music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Gospel icon Kirk Franklin and R&B superstar Brandy were both awarded the Black Music Icon Award, recognizing their artistry, innovation, and lasting cultural impact. Brandy delivered an emotional acceptance speech, reflecting on her journey, legacy, and renewed passion for music.

The night also featured tribute performances from Coco Jones, Kehlani, Justin Timberlake, and John Legend, with appearances by Raven-Symoné adding to the star power. Eve was also honored, earning a Grammy for her classic collaboration with The Roots, proving her influence remains strong more than 25 years into her career.

However, the celebration was overshadowed by breaking news involving award-winning journalist Don Lemon. Lemon was arrested by federal agents while covering Grammy-related events in Los Angeles. Reports link the arrest to a church protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. His legal team says he was doing his job as a journalist and is protected under the First Amendment. Lemon has since been sued in a lawsuit connected to the incident, and another journalist, Georgia Fort, was also reportedly arrested.

As Grammy night approaches on February 1 at Crypto.com Arena, fans can watch live on CBS and Paramount+, while new music releases from Tory Lanez, Don Toliver, and J. Cole set the tone for the weekend.

