GloRilla Reveals Receipts After Deadbeat Daughter Accusations, Other Siblings Accuse Salty Sister Scar Face Of Repeatedly Robbing The Family

GloRilla's Siblings Defend Her Against Deadbeat Daughter Claims
We know GloRilla started from the bottom in Memphis, but now she’s setting the record straight after her sister accused the rapper of abandoning her family in poverty. The “March” star let receipts from their mother do the talking as their other siblings entered the chat to defend Glo, claiming their salty sister is the one who repeatedly stole from the family. “[GloRilla] does everything for people who don’t snake her out,” her brother said.
Chile… viral accusations from GloRilla’s sister, Victoria, aka Scar Face Woodz, have become nearly impossible to miss on social media. In an interview with TMZ Live, she claimed Glo has “an obligation to share the wealth” but lied about helping out on social media.
“She not doing nothing for family, at all! She do little oohs and aahs for our parents or whatever, but barely nothing ‘cuz my mama still clocking the clock at FedEx,” Scar Face continued.
“Gloria got y’all believing this fake ass imaginary ass thing where she retired them. No, she did not. My dad retired because his time was up. She was supposed to have retired my mama, but she didn’t!”
Scar Face complained that her sister talks about their struggle, but offers more financial support to her friends. When asked exactly what Glo should give out of her millions of dollars, she unseriously said, “$2,500 each.” No shade, but for that amount, the financial family feud could’ve stayed in a group chat.
Even the TMZ team had to laugh at the amount, which they joked was a good one-time deal for the rap star to get off the hook for family obligations. And it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Jaguar GloRilla reportedly gave her father for a retirement gift.
Scar Face Accuses GloRilla Of Blocking Their Mother & Refusing To Help Cover Mom’s $2,400 Rent
While the new WAG might spend more than that on her courtside looks, Scar Face complained on Wednesday that she spent a similar amount to help their mother. Complex reports she took to Facebook with a rant, alleging, “Our parents are not straight!! Our dad just borrowed $100 from our mom y’all think y’all know shit but don’t !! I had to give my mom $18000 on a $24000 rent cause y’all favorite rapper blocked her!!”
“I’ll Really Go Live And Expose Yall Favorite Rapper! Same Mom, Same Dad, 10 Siblings! Yall Think she’ this upright a** person when she really not. Since she got on and I’m constantly getting acknowledgement for being her sister and she ain’t fwu at all,” Scar Face wrote, inviting Glo by her government name to “call my bluff!”
“It’s been 4 years! Why the media haven’t seen your siblings? And don’t say you’re protecting us, ’cause we’re still in Memphis. It’s ’cause you talk about our struggles and you don’t fwu! Na let’s clock it.”
Welp, GloRilla pulled up receipts to shut down her sister, so let’s clock those after the flip!
GloRilla Shuts Down Sister’s Allegations Of Neglect With Screenshots From Their Mother: “You Already Do So Much For Us!”
GloRilla didn’t resort to her sister’s social media shenanigans to give her claims more clout, but her recent posts did set the record straight. Fans and TMZ all recalled social media posts about the “TGIF” rapper’s generosity, which her sister Scar Face dismissed as fake stunts for publicity. Rather than clapback directly, Glo let grateful messages from their mother tell the real story.
The same day as the flagrant Facebook post, Glo shared screenshots of texts from her mother on Instagram Stories. She didn’t flex with details about what grand gesture her mom is referencing, but it sounds like a big deal in addition to GloRilla’s regular contributions.
“Thank you so very much! Really didn’t want to ask because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all!” said the message from “Ma Nem.”
“I really do love and appreciate you so very much! God bless you for your honor, respect, kindness, and love shown to me! You’re such a blessing to me. When I become a millionaire, I GOT YOU!!! Meanwhile I’ll prayerfully keep you in God’s hands continually,” Mama Woods added in a follow-up message.
No wonder Glo has so many quotable bars about falling out and cutting off people with a quickness! Fans suspect that GloRilla just doesn’t deal with Scar Face, and say this past week makes it very clear why she doesn’t.
GloRilla’s Call Cap On Deadbeat Daughter Claims< Mother $500,000 And A Mercedes-Benz: “The Only Truthful Thing You Said Is You’re Related”
The Woods family drama didn’t end there! Scar Face asked why the public hasn’t seen GloRilla’s siblings, and now two are speaking out loud and clear. An audio clip is making the rounds, purportedly with their other siblings weighing in to defend Glo and air out their seemingly shady sister.
“You bringing up our mama and daddy… Gloria dropping bank on them folks! Gave her $500,000! Bought her a Benz! The f**k is you talking about,” ” the unidentified brother said, noting that their mother still chooses to work, but “doesn’t got to worry about s**t!”
“We ain’t never had s**t and Gloria putting n***as in houses, bruh. Gloria putting n***as in cars, bruh. Benzes! You ask Gloria for some money, Gloria finna send it,” he continued, recalling that Scar Face calls Glo with demands despite their strained relationship. “How you beg somebody and then tell them what to send you?”
Their sister chimed in, confirming, “And then that person doesn’t even f**k with you like that. You better be glad that person got mercy and even giving you anything, b***h!”
“Gloria like that for everybody,” the brother continued. “Folks want to be snakes and talk like she’s not doing s**t. She do everything for people that don’t snake her out. For sure, everybody in the family!”
In another clip from Instagram Live, GloRilla’s siblings accused Scar Face of being the one who turned on the family. They claimed Scar Face didn’t grow up with them because she allegedly “lied on our mama” about abuse, and was placed with a foster family. In addition to this rift, they claimed Scar Face set up GloRilla to rob her.
“She was pulling straps on Gloria. Setting her up in studios and s**t. You ain’t talking about s**t you were doing to her,” the brother said.
“Like I wouldn’t even give her the shirt off my back, how bad this b***h was moving. This b***h was moving like a b***h off the street!” the sister added.
The brother went on to claim that Scar Face was “the reason we were in the struggle because you were trying to get our mama locked up, saying she was doing s**t she wasn’t doing. Ain’t nothing wrong with what our mama was doing.”
The sister added that Scar Face “got our house robbed and she set it up!”
“You with the same b***h that got our mama’s TV stolen, bruh, and you helped the s**t get done! You’re sneaking the b***h in the house when our mama was going to work! You ain’t bring up how she was working two jobs trying to take care of us. You’re doing our mama wrong because she was trying, and you’re sneaking folks in the house to take our PlayStation,” the brother said.
The fed-up siblings went on to say that instead of supporting GloRilla when she chased her dreams in clubs and high school performances, Scar Face was making fun of her. They continued explaining that Glo not only regularly gives them money and cars, but also invests in their dreams, like equipment to produce music.
They suggested that Scar Face is only speaking out now because the same friends who convinced her to allegedly set up the family before, talked her into betraying GloRilla once again.
GloRilla’s other siblings stepped up like they say she always does for them! Scar Face is still posting denials about the rapper’s receipts, but their other sister and brother claim to have their own to prove who’s telling the truth in this one-sided family feud. Hopefully, Scar Face gets the help she needs… but it probably won’t come from Glo anytime soon after the Grammy nominee was dragged into this drama.
