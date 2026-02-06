GloRilla Reveals Receipts After Deadbeat Daughter Accusations, Other Siblings Accuse Salty Sister Scar Face Of Repeatedly Robbing The Family

We know GloRilla started from the bottom in Memphis, but now she’s setting the record straight after her sister accused the rapper of abandoning her family in poverty. The “March” star let receipts from their mother do the talking as their other siblings entered the chat to defend Glo, claiming their salty sister is the one who repeatedly stole from the family. “[GloRilla] does everything for people who don’t snake her out,” her brother said.

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Chile… viral accusations from GloRilla’s sister, Victoria, aka Scar Face Woodz, have become nearly impossible to miss on social media. In an interview with TMZ Live, she claimed Glo has “an obligation to share the wealth” but lied about helping out on social media.

“She not doing nothing for family, at all! She do little oohs and aahs for our parents or whatever, but barely nothing ‘cuz my mama still clocking the clock at FedEx,” Scar Face continued.

“Gloria got y’all believing this fake ass imaginary ass thing where she retired them. No, she did not. My dad retired because his time was up. She was supposed to have retired my mama, but she didn’t!”

Scar Face complained that her sister talks about their struggle, but offers more financial support to her friends. When asked exactly what Glo should give out of her millions of dollars, she unseriously said, “$2,500 each.” No shade, but for that amount, the financial family feud could’ve stayed in a group chat.

Even the TMZ team had to laugh at the amount, which they joked was a good one-time deal for the rap star to get off the hook for family obligations. And it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Jaguar GloRilla reportedly gave her father for a retirement gift.

Scar Face Accuses GloRilla Of Blocking Their Mother & Refusing To Help Cover Mom’s $2,400 Rent

While the new WAG might spend more than that on her courtside looks, Scar Face complained on Wednesday that she spent a similar amount to help their mother. Complex reports she took to Facebook with a rant, alleging, “Our parents are not straight!! Our dad just borrowed $100 from our mom y’all think y’all know shit but don’t !! I had to give my mom $18000 on a $24000 rent cause y’all favorite rapper blocked her!!”

“I’ll Really Go Live And Expose Yall Favorite Rapper! Same Mom, Same Dad, 10 Siblings! Yall Think she’ this upright a** person when she really not. Since she got on and I’m constantly getting acknowledgement for being her sister and she ain’t fwu at all,” Scar Face wrote, inviting Glo by her government name to “call my bluff!” “It’s been 4 years! Why the media haven’t seen your siblings? And don’t say you’re protecting us, ’cause we’re still in Memphis. It’s ’cause you talk about our struggles and you don’t fwu! Na let’s clock it.”

Welp, GloRilla pulled up receipts to shut down her sister, so let’s clock those after the flip!