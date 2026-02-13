Listen Live
Close
News

Chuck D Checks Gene Simmons Over Hip-Hop Rock Hall Jab

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

Gene Simmons of KISS fame said in a recent podcast that Hip-Hop doesn't belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chuck D, the frontman of longtime Hip-Hop band Public Enemy, is a staunch champion of the culture and continues to promote the music with all his might. Gene Simmons, a critic of Hip-Hop’s inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had choice words that were checked by Chuck D.

Gene Simmons, 76, was a guest on the Legends N Leaders podcast and made the controversial quip that Hip-Hop acts shouldn’t be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame based on criteria only Mr. Simmons seems to lord over.

Related Stories

“It’s not my music,” Simmons said. “I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language. And as I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera or symphony orchestras.

He added, “The fact that, for instance, Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is. Ice Cube and I had a back and forth. He’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. He shot back that it’s the ‘spirit’ of rock and roll.I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s going to be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.”

Chuck D, 65, had time this week and respectfully responded to a post on the X platform referencing Simmons’ quote.

“Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight… however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame … not considering it ‘ROCK’ may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the ‘ROLL’ .. Rock and Roll clearly splintered all over the place in the 1960s and big banged ever since,” Chuck D said.

Mr. Chuck took the high road despite the tasteless use of the term ghetto by Simmons. Perhaps far more grace than most Hip-Hop veterans would show.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

Hip-Hop Wired

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Takes Honda Civic On The Road For 'The Fall-Off' Trunk Sale

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Stooge Nicki Minaj Urges Barbz To Support SAVE Act

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Style & Fashion  |  Joce Blake

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

15 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Forty-FINE! Her Forever Fineness Kelly Rowland Sets The Gram ABLAZE With Topless Birthday Slays, Extends Stunner Streak

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close