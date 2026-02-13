Source: Clifton Prescod/ Bravo

Dr. Wendy Osefo thinks there may be a deeper motive behind Ashley Darby’s mockery of her felony fraud arrest, and BOSSIP has the exclusive clip.





On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Ashley’s in the hot seat as Andy Cohen brings up viewer questions about her actions this season.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

"I've got a stack of questions here about how messy you are," he says, reading a fan comment that claims Ashley's usual pot-stirring felt "mean and downright nasty" this season. "To whom?" Ashley asks, looking bewildered.

New housewife Angel Massie does not hesitate.

"To Stacy [Rusch], to me. To Wendy, after filming went down," she says, referring to Ashley's "Zen Wen is in the pen" comment following Wendy's Oct. 10 arrest on multiple fraud charges.

When Andy asks if she regrets the jab at Wendy, Ashley says that because of Wendy’s smiling mugshot, she didn’t initially grasp the seriousness of the situation.

“When I saw Wendy’s mugshot, and she was smiling in the picture, you are literally laughing in the photo,” Ashley says. “I’m like, this is not real. I made a joke. Wendy, it felt like a joke. You’ve made jokes about people,” she adds.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

"Not anyone that has been locked up," Wendy retorts. "Even when Karen [Huger] was, I was probably one of the only people that did not do that."

Ashley continues to maintain that she “didn’t know the severity” at the time, but Wendy thinks there’s a deeper reason behind the shade.

"I think that I would believe that, except for the fact that I got additional information that says it wasn't necessarily that you saw my mugshot. It was a hidden vendetta that you've always had against me."

Take an exclusive look below.

The friction between Wendy and Ashley didn’t begin on the reunion couch. Months earlier, at BravoCon, the tension was already bubbling as a fan pressed Wendy about her current dynamic with Ashley during a Q&A.



"We will save it for the reunion," Wendy said at the time.

Ashley, however, chose to address the controversy head-on during the panel.

“I can admit that I was maybe a little hot in the pants with what I said about Wendy,” she said. “And when I thought about it later, it wasn’t the time or the place. I realize that this is no way a light-hearted situation for Wendy, so I do want to say that I’m sorry for how hot I came for Wendy, and I mean it.”

She also revealed that she attempted to clear the air backstage, but Wendy was not receptive. When Ashley reiterated that Wendy could accept the apology or not, Wendy delivered a definitive response.

“I WILL NOT!”

After the panel, Ashley chatted with BOSSIP and made it clear that while Wendy may not have been ready to accept her apology, she felt spiritually settled.

“I know what I said was a little hot, and Wendy can accept it or not accept it, but I have absolved myself,” Ashley told us. “If she wants to continue to be upset about it, that is her entitlement, but my slate is clean.”

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac three-part reunion begins Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Uncensored reunion episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

