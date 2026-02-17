Family & Friends Gathered To Celebrate The Life Of DJ Michael “5000” Watts

Source: David Settle / other

On Monday, Feb.16, the Hip-Hop world paused to honor DJ Michael “5000” Watts.

The legendary DJ’s private funeral service was held at Luke Humble Church in Houston, Texas. Special guests, including Slim Thug, Mike Jones, Paul Walls, and others, were in attendance to pay their respects to the Swisha House founder.

Members of his radio family from 97.9 The Box also showed up, including J-Mac and DJ J-Que. Watts was a regular presence on the station, holding down the midday 5 O’Clock Mix as well as his own Swisha House Mix on the weekends, both staples in H-Town radio.

Following the private service, family and friends at The Bell Tower for “King’s Day,” a celebration of life fitting for Houston royalty.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Popular Houston soda brand Exotic Pop created a signature Seamoss drink for the occasion, with proceeds set to benefit 5000’s family. The venue was filled with plaques, awards, and photos highlighting the legendary DJ’s decades-long impact. DJ J-Que, DJ Mr. Rogers, and DJ Mankind delivered a live tribute mix that kept the energy true to Watts’ legacy.

Congressman Christian Menefee addressed the crowd between mixes, and DJ Michael Watts’ wife, Tammie, shared heartfelt words about her husband.

After the tributes concluded, the Swisha House legend was carried in a procession of 100 slab cars, with a horse and carriage following behind as he was taken to his final resting place, a true H-Town sendoff.

Days before Houston gathered to celebrate his life, DJ J-Que spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the profound impact Watts had on the culture:

“Innovator, creator, a leader, he was always changing the game. He [Watts] was always five steps ahead of everyone. It’s like he had one of those glass balls, and he knew what was going to happen years later. He would jump on it then.”

Also adding what he would like people to remember most about his close friend, Michael Watts:

“How he changed the culture, not just for Houston but for the whole wide world. I’ve seen a lot of people learning more about Watts. There were quiet some people who knew Watts was big but didn’t know how big of a global brand he was until he passed. Seeing him mentioned at the Grammys, a lot of people say, ‘Man, I knew he was big, but I didn’t know he was that big.’ You had people all over the world who loved Watts, loved the Swisha House, loved his mixes.”